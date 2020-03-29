If you are already a vegetarian or are taking a break from red meat, then you can take advantage of banana peels and make delicious stewed meat.

March 29, 2020

And of course, you can use bananas to make delicious fried or, perhaps, baked slices. As you prefer!

There, to prepare the meat, you must peel the bananas, with three or four it will be enough. He then proceeds to make threads with the shell.

These threads, place them to cook in boiling water. While they soften, prepare the vegetables that will accompany the sauce.

You can include sweet peppers, onion, garlic, tomatoes, parsley, and coriander. Blend everything and add it to the banana meat, which you were previously cooking.

Stir, and for a sweet touch add ketchup tomato sauce and of course salt, pepper, and if you want a little seasoning.

Let the sauce thicken and voila, enjoy your vegetarian meat!

There is also another way to prepare it, such as the one we present in the following video. Quiet, it is not very long, it only lasts just over a minute.