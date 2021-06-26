How to make calls and video calls on Signal

Although Signal is not as popular as WhatsApp, it has similar functions. If you want to know how to make calls and video calls, follow these steps.

Thanks to your profile Signal it’s possible make calls and video calls to your friends and family in simple steps and in a more secure way. We tell you the steps to follow.

If you are a user of Signal and you are still not entirely clear how you can make a voice call or one video call to other users, we tell you that it is easier than you think.

Therefore, we show you step by step, everything you need to know to make calls and video calls on Signal, but first take a look at the main features of the platform. So take note and don’t miss any details.

Signal: instant messaging service similar to WhatsApp

Signal is an application of instant messaging created in 2013 and focused on offering the maximum security and privacy to its users, making it practically an app impossible to intercept.

It is a non-profit application, that is, it does not charge its users for the use of its services, nor does it sell or exchange information about its users to third parties, something that happens on other similar platforms.

Nevertheless, Signal is developed under a open source system, which allows anyone to access the application source code and verify that there is no loss of information or security vulnerability.

Between his main features we find:

Count with one end-to-end encryption through the Open Whispers Systems system.It allows you to identify the sending and receiving messages by unknown contacts, showing the registered phone number and the day of the last connection In addition to its end-to-end encryption, it requests a pin code to protect your account from unwanted logins by third parties and it is also encrypted. It does not require too many additional permissions beyond the camera and microphone when making a call or storage when you want to send a file. share all kinds of multimedia files, create groups, send voice memos and more. Supports mobile devices Android and iOS, as well as on your computer Windows or Mac with your desktop app.

So you can make calls and video calls on Signal

The procedure for make calls and video calls on Signal, it is not only very simple, but also very safe and private. Of course, consider that the first time you perform any of these actions, the application will request your permission to access your camera and microphone.

We told you that communications on this platform are protected, this is because they are encrypted from end to end, so that no person who is not part of the conversation will be able to intervene, much less know any type of information, regardless of the device you are using.

To make a voice or video call from Signal, just follow these steps:

Go to the app Signal from PC or mobile device Android and iOSIf you do not have the chat of the person in sight, click on write and select a contact from your list or simply enter their phone number. And from the desktop version, simply choose a contact or enter their number in the search field. Once the contact is selected, the chat window will open.

Now, click on the mobile device icon to start or make a voice call or the camcorder icon to perform a video call.

During the call it is possible show or hide video from your side of the call by clicking on the camera icon and you will also see the following messages:

Calling or Connecting: while you are waiting for connection.Dreaming: It tells you that the other user’s mobile device is ringing.Timer: the time count begins after the call has been answered.

When you want to end the call or video call, simply press the Red button to finish and that’s it. Very easy, right?

To end, Signal is an excellent instant messaging app for those who want maximum security and privacy at all times, as well as being very complete and versatile. Now that you know how to make calls and video calls on SignalWhat are you waiting for to communicate with the ones you most want?

