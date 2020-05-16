Call forwarding is one of those options that you think you will never need … until you need. And although you are absolutely sure it can be done, when you need it there is no way to find how call forwarding is activated.

Here we will see how you can easily activate call forwarding both on an Android mobile as on an iPhone. We will also see how to do it regardless of the operating system, using a numeric code that you must use in the phone app.

Divert calls using a code

Regardless of the operating system you use, you can enable and disable call forwarding by entering a code in the telephone dialer. Keep in mind that these codes may vary from country to country, so if they do not work for you, it is best to try the method of your operating system.

It is a normal phone call, although follows an exact pattern to communicate with your operator instead of calling anyone. You must religiously repeat this code, which is made up of two parts: a diversion code and the phone number to which you want to divert your calls.

** Diversion code * phone number #

The asterisks and the # symbol must be left as is, while you must change the “diversion code” for a numerical code that we will see below and the “telephone number” for the number to which you want to divert your incoming calls. You should press the call button by the end.

These are the different diversion codes that you can use:

61. Divert the call when you don’t answer the phone.

62. Divert when the phone is off or out of range.

67. Divert when the phone is busy.

twenty-one. Divert all calls.

For example, for divert all calls to the phone number 555 123 456, you must call ** 21 * 555123456 #, and to do it to that same phone number, but only when the phone is busy, you must call ** 67 * 555123456 #. Don’t forget to press the call button after entering the code.

Divert calls on Android

I’m not going to fool you, remembering the above code can be a bit cumbersome. If you use Android, you can do the same but from the menus. It is easier, although it requires more steps. First, you need to open the phone app. In it you must open the options menu and enter its settings.

Different layers of personalization have different phone applications, although this settings menu is usually kept more or less in the same place. Within the settings, you must enter in the “Calls” section.

In the call settings you will already find the setting Call forwarding, the place where you can configure exactly to which phone number you want to divert your calls and under what conditions.

As before, when we looked at how to make the detour using codes, you can choose if you want when do you want to divert calls: Always, when the phone is communicating, when you do not answer or when the phone is turned off or without coverage. Tap on the menu that corresponds to what you want and enter the phone number to which you want to divert your calls.

Divert calls on iOS

In an iPhone the process is similar, although simpler since it only allows one type of diversion: all calls. First of all you must go to phone settings, within the general settings of the phone. One of these settings is precisely the Call forwarding

Inside you will see that there is a single switch with which you activate or deactivate call forwarding always, without conditions. After activating it, you need to tap Divert to to choose the phone number to which you want calls to be diverted.

Having no more options, this means that all the calls you receive they will automatically be diverted to that number, without exception. If you change your mind, you should retrace your steps and disable that switch to disable call forwarding.