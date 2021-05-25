How to make better use of your mobile battery so that it lasts longer

Avoid heat (and excessive cold)

It is normal that we tend to push the batteries of our devices to the limit. For example, playing games for a long time or watching movies while the phone is charging can end up overheating it. Obviously, if we want the battery to last longer, this is a behavior that we should try to avoid. In case you are not using it, a good method is to put it in airplane mode.

Equally, it is not advisable to leave the phone near very hot places or areas. During the summer months, for example, it is preferable not to leave it in the sun, or to leave it in a closed place while we recharge it.

On the other hand, if batteries don’t like heat, low temperatures don’t either. Cold, like heat, tends to destroy the cells present in the battery, so it would also affect its useful life.