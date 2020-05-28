If you think you do not have enough space to make a garden at home, you should know that even the smallest place can be beneficial, and even more so in these times.

One of the keys to having an ecological and sustainable life is learning to be self-sufficient and self-sustainable, and it all starts with food, according to an article on the environmental portal Ecocosas.

Much does a home garden cost

The truth is that it costs almost nothing. From the soil to the compost, even the seeds, you can have everything at your fingertips. Thanks to a minimum investment you can save money and have what it takes to feed yourself.

The garden will not only provide you with food, it will also help you de-stress and clear your mind. This is especially useful for those who have been affected by confinement and its problems.

What you need

To get started, you will need terraces, or wooden boxes to make your garden. Depending on the size of the space you have, you can use up to 5.

Soil is essential for the optimal growth of plants. If you have a garden, you should only put the terraces in the ground. But first you must remove it and remove anything that affects the growth of plants, such as stones, glass and weeds.

So that the earth has the necessary nutrients, you can use organic fertilizer. That is, using fruit and vegetable waste, eggshells, and manure. You must distribute it evenly and evenly so that the soil benefits and absorbs the nutrients they need. Do not forget to constantly water with water.

Sowing

To sow, the first thing you should do is locate a local planting calendar so that you can find out what you should plant during the different times of the year. Once the ground is prepared, you can plant carrots, potatoes, broccoli or beets.

You can sow directly, that is, water the seed in the ground, or by seedlings. In the case of the second option, you should put a few seeds in a container with soil, wait for it to grow and then transplant.

No matter what your choice is when taking the first steps in your organic garden, you can always get the satisfaction of harvesting something on your own and then be able to consume it. Having the full confidence that it will be a natural and healthy product.

.