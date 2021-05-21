How to make an impactful resume: techniques to be found in the crowd

The process of selecting the ideal candidate for a job opening in a company can be as difficult as finding a needle in a haystack, due to the enormous challenge of processing hundreds of applications. That’s why experts tell you how to make an impressive resume.

Ricardo Triana, Managing Director of Latin America Project Management Institute (PMI), a company dedicated to project management and advancement in professional careers, shares some tips that can help your application to a company, to be shocking Y you manage to show that you are the piece that that organization needs.

How to make an impressive resume and beat the recruiting software

75% of resumes (CVs) are rejected before being seen by human resources specialists, says Triana.

This occurs because when they are being reviewed in a selection process, so many people apply that there is no time to read most of the documents.

The project manager comments that some companies often use ATS filtering, which stands for Candidate Tracking Systems.

This program helps process all the CVs sent by applicants and usually looks for a match using some words that the recruiter looks for.

“If I am looking for business analysis, I look for a person with those characteristics, so that I can filter people, that reduces the chances of moving quickly to the next stage,” he says.

To win the game against these selection systems, the key is in what you put on your CV.

Therefore, the expert recommends reviewing that the position you apply to is aligned to the skills you have. Suggest putting in words that make sense with that position, so that the ATS system will rate you higher.

“Make sure to see if what you’re trying to say on the CV really stands out and makes sense for the position. In other words, if I look for business analysis and I look for a person with these characteristics, the system will filter that type of applicant for me, ”he explains.

He says that one of the problems when making the resume is that people are more concerned with selling themselves, that they forget what the organization requires for a given project, which reduces their chances of moving to the next selection stage.

“Obviously, looking for work is a job in itself, since it is advisable to personalize the CV for each position to which you are applying ”, he says.

Avoid technicalities

The manager of the Project Management Institute recommends not being too specific in the wording, as he points out that very high technicalities are used, and really The recruiter is not interested in knowing how much you know, but what you did with that experience and what you contributed to get a project or business going.

If you are going to align your CV for what the company is looking for, you should rather make sure to capture how what you did contributed to the organization and what areas it benefited, because – says the expert – that companies also look at what you did with that technical knowledge you have.

“Do not fall into just highlighting the technical part, for example, saying that you know programming languages ​​and that you have done a certain amount of programming courses. That doesn’t weigh as much if you don’t explain how you integrated those skills with other areas. The point is that you don’t just say ‘I know about this and I know about the other’, but you must also say how you applied it ”, explains the expert.

The talent triangle, what is it?

Ricardo Triana says that the talent triangle, which the Project Management Institute develops, is the set of skills that every person must have within an organization. This triangle is made up of:

Technical skills (project, program or portfolio management)

Soft skills (having to do with leadership)

Strategy and business management skills

The specialist adds that having the skills of this triangle gives advantages as a professional and helps to pass filters in the selection processes for a job.

“A person must have those characteristics. For example, if you are in marketing, we know that you can move and understand what is happening in other areas of the company and on the other side of the business, and you can interact with people, “he says.

Don’t forget to mention your soft skills (softskilling) in your CV

Reskilling and upskilling trends are those that provide employees with new knowledge to meet business needs.

This is another important element to translate into your CV, taking into account that organizations are innovating more and more.

Ricardo Triana details that the reskilling is the ability of a person to move or adapt to a new position in the company.

While the upskilings is when a worker moves his performance upwards, that is, optimizes it.

“In all jobs they always ask for skills and knowledge, since, especially in times of economic crisis or cut, it is easier to replace the one who is technically very good, but not the one who knows the business and you know how to move things. I don’t want to lose that one ”, he says.

The project manager from Management Institute (PMI) prefers to call powerskills, rather than the more well-known softskills, to those skills that have to do with how to use communication, solve problems and have leadership skills.

He comments that, even, these skills are the ones that can be the most decisive at the time of a job interview, since organizations prefer specialized and versatile professionals.

“You can be very good at marketing, but at some point you will have to work with the sales person or you will have to work with the engineer. You have to know how you are going to work with other areas and be able to move to other places ”, he details.