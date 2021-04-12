How to make an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine at Costco



The availability of vaccines and the group of people eligible to receive them may differ from state to state.

Photo: JOSH EDELSON / AFP / Getty Images

More and more people are being vaccinated in the United States, and the Costco chain of stores is one of the places where they are going to get it.

And it is that, since he made the vaccination plan, the company’s pharmacies have been administering the COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they are available. All this, following the guidelines of state authorities and the CDC.

For now, the country is prioritizing people at highest risk, including health workers, adults over 65 and other front-line workers who are at high risk of contagion.

To make your appointment, go to the costco.com/covid-vaccine portal. Once there you must find the state where you reside and click.

Then you must choose the city where there is a Costco and where you can go to get the vaccine.

The next step is to select the day and time of your appointment.

After this you must fill out a form where you will give your personal information, and finally your appointment will be made.

The company is asking people not to contact the local Costco pharmacy to make an appointment, as employees cannot do this and cannot provide vaccine eligibility requirements.. That is done by federal and local authorities.

For this reason, it is recommended that you follow the updates in the news in your region about the availability of the vaccine.

Costco offers only a limited number of COVID-19 vaccines at select locations, and generally applies the Moderna vaccine.

Keep in mind that getting vaccinated is just one of many steps you can take to protect yourself and others from COVID-19, which is vitally important as spread of this virus can cause serious illness or death, as reported by the CDC.

Vaccines help your immune system fight the virus if you are exposed.

Once you are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you may be able to start doing some things that you stopped doing because of the pandemic. Still, you should continue to take precautions in public places or when you are with unvaccinated people.

