How to make an appointment in the Community of Madrid to get vaccinated before time against covid and what requirements are there

The Ministry of Health of the Community of Madrid will put in place starting this Tuesday a system that will allow people over 75 years make an appointment to get vaccinated in front of the Covid-19.

For a few days, several are the testimonies of people between 70 and 80 years old who have been vaccinated in their health centers after requesting an appointment previously. 20minutes told about this situation last Friday, before the Health counseling of the Community of Madrid announced that from this Tuesday they would begin to register this type of requests to speed up vaccination in the population trying to take advantage of those free places by people who finally do not appear.

Where it takes place

The vaccination will be carried out in the health center that corresponds to each person by place of registration and that is where you have to request an appointment.

What dose will they give me

The first dose to be dispensed in health centers for people who voluntarily request this route will be Pfizer.

What if I do not voluntarily request the appointment?

Health centers will continue to call users who do not choose this option to complete the immunization in that age group, as reported in a press release by the Community Health Council.

Why is this system enabled?

This new telephone appointment system, articulated by the Primary Care Assistance Management, aims to facilitate and speed up the vaccination of this population group.

How do you make an appointment?

Specifically, once the citizen contacts his health center by phone, a voiceover will be activated informing him that you can make an appointment for the first dose of the vaccine at your health center, activating option 0 on your telephone keypad or verbally. Once the user’s age has been verified and, according to the availability of center agendas of health, will proceed to its summons.

How is the vaccination plan going in Madrid?

Regarding the evolution of the vaccination plan in the region, the report issued this Sunday indicates that they have been administered 1,667,269 doses of the 1,806,515 received, with 454,901 second doses registered, so that the percentage of the population with the complete pattern stands at 6.7 percent. Thus, of the 1,222,368 first doses inoculated, 763,696 correspond to the vaccines of Pfizer Y Modern and 458,672 to that of AstraZeneca, while the 454,901 second doses are of the first type.

On the other hand, the Madrid’s community reported 1,244 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, less than half of the 2,896 on Saturday, and 15 more deaths in hospitals, the same as the previous day, according to the report on the epidemiological situation this Sunday, with data at the end of the yesterday. Regarding the number of hospitalized in Madrid health centers, the figure stands at 2,074 people on the floor (127 more than on Saturday) and another 537 are in critical condition in an intensive care unit, eight more than the day previous.

Likewise, during the last 24 hours, 54 patients had been discharged from hospital due to their notable improvement, a figure that is notably lower on weekends than on school days. And the number of patients in home follow-up by Primary Care stands at 5,365, the same data as that confirmed on Saturday.