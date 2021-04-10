How to make a resume without work experience? This says the ‘fairy’ of the vacancies

If you just got out of school, these tips can help. (Photo: iStock)

Writing it can make a difference in achieving the dream job. In these times, getting a job can be a daunting task. So, Tec Review talked with Efrain Salazar, better known on Twitter as Fra, the ‘fairy’ of vacancies, who through her threads has become popular on this social network. He explains the details of how to make a resume without work experience.

How to make a resume without work experience?

Efraín is the CEO of trabajoendigital.com, a Mexican entrepreneurship that manages to bring together companies and users seeking employment. He gives you some tips on what to do and what not to do when putting together a resume (CV) if you have no work experience:

• If you don’t have work experience, you can place achievements on school projects, freelance work, social and community work that enhance your skills. You can also emphasize your computer skills and the software you know how to handle, even in a basic way.

• The optimal length of a CV is a page. If you need to detail more information, you can go up to three. Beyond that extension a long CV is considered. Always look for the text in PDF format, not Word.

• Take care of the uniformity in the wording in how you refer to yourself. If you say: “I have experience as a Community Manager” be sure to write the rest of the text in the first person. The same applies if you choose to describe yourself in the third person.

• When talking about experience or accomplishments, try to keep it the same writing style as well.

• The contacts of people who worked with you in previous companies are not used much anymore, so only add them if the recruiter explicitly asks for it. “You have to take into account that a CV circulates a lot and this can affect the protection of personal data of third parties“, He says.

What is the optimal order to start a resume?

The ‘fairy’ of the vacancies recommends heading the CV with the contact information at the beginning, as you Name, direction, telephone, email and, where appropriate, the social media accounts, if required.

Then recommend a bio or introduction, which is only one brief description of who you are, like the one you put on your social networks. In it, you summarize your main skills: preparation and why you are suitable for the position to which you are applying. Remember do not exceed more than one paragraph.

Then, you have to put the work experience, that is, lThe jobs you have been in and that serve as a basis to prove that you are suitable to enter the position for which you are applying.

Fra It proposes that the most relevant work experience or the one that has to do with the job to which you are applying go at the beginning and the oldest after.

“It is not advisable to put all work experience on the curriculum, if – for example – a person has 15 years of experience, it is better to focus on the last three or four years, particularly if these are related to the job to which you want to apply ”.

Don’t be a todologist (and highlight your skills)

Efrain Salazar comments that many people have different skills and when preparing their CV they make the mistake of placing and showing off that multidisciplinary profile.

Explain that, contrary to what one might think that that would give ‘more plus’ to the CV, in reality, it can harm it, because companies will see in you a source of savingsWell, if they hire you, they could assign you more activities that would represent income for you, but that would not pay for them.

Point out that, if the company is looking for someone with a specific profile, but you presume to cover not only that profile but also others, It is possible that they will stop hiring more people and assign more responsibilities to you than originally planned.

For that reason, Efraín suggests that the skills that are specifically required for the position requested are highlighted, and that the other skills are subordinated or, if applicable, not even included.

“When companies publish a vacancy, they put their letter from Santa Claus in which they say they need someone with certain skills. I would tell you: read these descriptions carefully and use all the skills you have to your advantage, put them on your CV and highlight them“, Add.

Should I show off my social networks? Some examples

The owner of the ‘fairy’ profile of the vacancies with more than 36,000 followers explains that placing social media accounts is important to the extent that they enhance your profile as a professional at the time of your application.

“They serve, for example, when a professional could make his Instagram site and uploaded his photographs of what he does,” he exemplifies.

Explain that another case in which social networks serve is when there are companies that seek virality in its contents, then there they look if the candidate has social networks, his number of followers, see what he does and his potential to be a content generator.

“That is where what you are doing in social networks works and –in particular– for job openings. Community Manager or Content manager“, He says.

He adds that it is valid to place profile projects that are had on social networks, as long as they are related to the vacancy to which we want to apply.

“This is what I mean by personalization. For example, if you fight with politicians on social networks and this has nothing to do with the vacancy, do not put it, but if it has to do, then it can help you to place it, “says Efraín.

Should I put my photo on the resume?

Efraín recommends that the best is do not put a photo on the CVIt is something that can lead to discrimination, in the sense that there is a risk that the company will choose more because of the physical appearance of the person, rather than their abilities.

For that reason, he says that he does not send a CV with a photo, unless the call itself requests it, especially if it is about places in which the physical aspect is relevant.