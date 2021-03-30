How to make a public TikTok account private

TikTok is, next to Zoom, possibly one of the hottest apps, whose downloads have increased considerably in the last year. On the one hand, in the case of the first, it could possibly be due to the time we spend confined to home, which “forced” us to look for options to be able to have fun and hang out. While, in the case of the second, surely it also had to see the arrival of teleworking and the large number of online meetings that were held during that time.

Even though TikTok is a social network that the youngest loves, in which we can find humorous and quality content that is truly worthwhile (for its intentionality and originality), it is true that, as with any other social network, to Although its purpose is to make our creativity known to the rest of the users, we find ourselves with the typical added problem that anyone could see our clips or short videos and follow us.