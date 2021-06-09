How to make a FaceTime video call on Android or Windows

Participating in FaceTime video calls from your Android smartphone or your Windows PC is possible. So you can do it.

The option of participate in FaceTime video calls via Android or Windows devices was one of the novelties announced by Apple in its WWDC 2021 keynote together with iOS 15. Thanks to it, users of other platforms that do not belong to Apple can use the Cupertino’s video calling service.

Even if make FaceTime video calls from Android or Windows It is not as easy as doing it from an Apple device. In fact, there isn’t even a FaceTime app for all other devices. Therefore, today we are going to explain to you, step by step, how to do it.

Participate in FaceTime calls from the browser

Apple itself explains that, for be able to make a FaceTime call using an Android or Windows device, you need to have the Latest version available for Chrome or Edge browsers, with support for the H.264 video codec.

If you meet that requirement, you already have everything you need to participate in a FaceTime video call. The next thing will be to follow the steps to join a call:

Ask a user with an Apple device to send you a “FaceTime Link,” the link necessary to join the video call. Copy and paste that link into your browser to enter FaceTime. If necessary, go to the FaceTime website permission to access the camera and microphone of your mobile.

That’s how easy it is join a FaceTime call via Android or Windows. According to Apple, the operation of these video calls is the same as if it were made using one of its devices, with end-to-end encryption to keep the privacy of the participants safe.

At the moment, Apple has not revealed the availability of this feature, but everything points to the possibility of share FaceTime links It will arrive together with the update to iOS 15. Therefore, in the meantime we will have to settle for Zoom and the rest of the alternatives to FaceTime.

Related topics: Apps, iPhone, Windows

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow

Join our Telegram channel @ Explica.co Join

Follow us on Facebook Explica.co.com Follow