How to make a creative resume? You will be surprised what can make you stand out

There is the false perception that a creative resume It is one that has many designs and colors.

Sometimes less is more and this is something that applies perfectly in the so-called “resume”, where the important thing is that the recruiter understands the part of you that you want to convey.

A creative resume

A creative curriculum vitae (CV) is one that communicates who you are as a professional and as a person.

There are new trends and templates on the internet that you can use, but what will play in your favor within the hundreds of proposals that reach a recruiter – believe it or not – it’s the simplicity.

This according to Alina Alvarez Etchegaray, an EXATEC with 10 years of experience leading groups in creative companies and is currently at the Plot agency.

He assures, in an interview for Tec Review, that a creative CV, the more minimalist it is, will be able to visually capture the recruiter’s attention.

Why go back to basics on a creative CV?

Alina Álvarez recommends do not use very complicated formats, since those who pretend to be too creative do not work, even if it is for an agency of that branch, because it says that it complicates the reading for the recruiter.

“You have to see 200 CV and try to do it fast. The best thing is to be clear and concise, it is not necessary to innovate so much ”, comments the creative director.

It would seem that a creative does not need to be so organized, but, Álvarez assures that with the so demanding work that there is in creative agencies, they look for organized people in the processes when recruiting and hope – at least – to see that reflected in the resumes .

When referring to an organized resume, it refers to prioritizing the order and highlight the most relevant of your work experiences, from the most recent to the most distant.

Also, let him put the dates of the works where you were from start to finish and that each area you want to present is well divided into sections.

“I really like that there is order and that there is a basic, because you don’t know how many times When you apply for a creative position, you feel like the design part, but you forget important parts“, Add.

Aesthetic aspects

It’s also not about going to the extreme of resumes with the typical Times News Roman or Arial 12 font, says Alina Álvarez.

Comment that if you decide on a basic CV or with a little more elaborate design, what is worth is highlighting the achievements and your experience, which are consistent with the vacancy.

“When they are cases of jobs that do not aspire to a creative area, they tend to send less designed resumes and that is fine. Regardless of the position they go to, the sense of aesthetics must prevail ”, he comments.

The creative director has more tips to keep in mind:

Highlight the important things in bigger or bolder type. Pay attention to details. Take care of spaces and margins Use a font that reflects who you are It is optional that you use icons Do not abuse colors Always remember that the important thing is that it be a practical CV Do not neglect good spelling and writing Be direct, if you are not concise, no you will have attention. Remember that recruiters review a lot of applications.

In the creative director account you can find more recommendations and even how to make a book, if it is about applying for a graphic design vacancy.

In a creative resume, what does the company look most at?

Alina Alvarez clarifies that she is not a recruiter, but that by working in creative and advertising agencies she has gained experience in detecting the best creative profiles.

She comments that the resumes that come into her hands go through a first human resources filter and, after that stage, she evaluates other more qualitative aspects that can work in her team.

According to EXATEC, at first glance what you want to know is what position the applicant held, then what extra activities the person did, as well as alternative projects or volunteering.

“I see if you have had separate projects, a semester abroad or even courses that have nothing to do… Those aspects seem interesting to me, because they show me that it is a curious person“, Add.

Alina Alvarez He says that on one occasion he received an application for a vacancy, which he put in his CV that one of his personal projects is to support an NGO by translating indigenous language.

That aspect seemed relevant to Alina, to the point that she said she included that person on her team.

“We are very interested in people who are interested in cultural things. Because we are looking for people who are looking for resources from which to get ideas ”, he says.

A resume with little experience

If you have little experience, don’t be discouraged if you don’t know what to put on your resume.

Alina Álvarez assures that there are companies that love to attract talent from recent graduates, she even said that in Plot they like to hire these profiles because they are people who can add value to a work team.

Of the aspects that you can capture in your creative CV without experience, Álvarez recommends that you capture what you did with your free time as a student, that may interest the recruiter.

It can work if you put if you wrote in a magazine, if you organized a contest or event. Add that any extracurricular activity that shows your tastes and hobbies counts a lot.

“I love working with people who have just finished their studies, they are my favorite people, because they always really want to … and bring new ideas,” he says.

He remembers that on one occasion he received a CV from a young woman who studied industrial design, but did several courses in graphic design during her career and wanted to work as a graphic designer.

She did her internship in what she wanted and that interest and tenacity attracted a lot of attention to the creative agency to hire her.

Where are you going, is what you must define in your CV

An important point that Alina Álvarez recommends when making a creative CV is to give a title to what you are going to aspire to and how you describe yourself. Especially if it is the first time you are looking for a job.

Álvarez says that you must be clear about what you would like to do in an agency, that is, be specific about what you want.

Explain that it is not enough to say, for example, that you are only a marketer: you can be a marketer and be in the account area (customer service); Or you could be a marketer and be in the market research area.

“I think it is important that if you are building your CV, be clear about what you would like to do and make it clear there and not say to the recruiter: ‘I’m going to whatever you want!’ Because if it’s not something you’re passionate about, you’re going to end up leaving it fast, ”he says.