Make a backup all your files It is one of the first steps to take, if not the first, when you go to restore the factory mobile or change devices. It seems not, but with the passage of time we accumulate photos, videos, WhatsApp conversations and documents that, if we do not save, we can lose forever.

So, let’s see how to make a full backup on Android and iOS. In the case of Android, we also suggest that you take a look at this tutorial in which we explain the process in greater depth (online, offline, with and without a computer, with and without root, etc.). For the case that concerns us today, we will use the cloud on both iOS and Android, but on the iPhone, we will also use iTunes.

How to backup Android, step by step

Android, like iOS, has its own backup system based on Google Drive and your Google account. Surely it sounds to you because the first thing the mobile does when you turn it on for the first time is to ask yourself if you want to activate it. If you did not do it at the time, do not worry, we will see how to activate it.

To make the backup on Android, the path to follow is the one you can see below. The good thing about being somewhat dependent on Google is that the process is the same on all Android phones, so there is no loss.

Open the settings app.

Navigate to the “Google” section.

Scroll down and locate the “Back up” option.

If it is disabled (which it will be if you unchecked the option in the initial configuration as we mentioned before), enable it.

Make sure you are connected to the WiFi network and preferably plug in the charger.

When you activate it, it will ask you which account you want to use. Click on the section and on the screen that appears, click “Accept”. If you only have one Google account, it will be automatically configured, but if you have several, you must choose one.

Finally, hit “Create a backup” and wait for the process to finish.

Google Drive Backup includes it all: application data, call history, contacts, device settings, photos and video (using Google Photos) and SMS messages. The only thing that is not contemplated are the files and documents that you have downloaded, such as WhatsApp photos and videos, PDFs that you have downloaded from the Internet, etc. To dump those files, take a look at this tutorial.

Everything will be uploaded to your Google account, so it will be safe in the cloud and ready to be restored on any mobile

When you have it ready, everything will be safe on Google Drive and ready to be restored. And how is it restored? Simple. When you reconfigure the mobile (because you format it or restore it from the factory, for example), will ask you to enter your Google account. Doing so will tell you that it has found a backup and that you want to restore it. Accept and let the mobile do its work, as simple as that.

How to backup on iOS, step by step

iOS, Apple’s operating system, has two really powerful backup options: iCloud and iTunes. Its operation is extremely simple and safe, since it stores absolutely everything you have on your mobile and allows you to recover it at any time.

With iTunes

The fastest is to use iTunes. To do this, you simply need to download the software from the Apple website, install it on your computer and Sign in with your Apple ID (which must be the same one you have configured on the iPhone). When you have it installed and configured, follow these steps:

Connect iPhone to computer using USB cable.

If this is the first time you do this, a screen will appear on the iPhone asking you if you want to trust the computer. Select “Yes”.

You will see that an icon with the shape of the mobile will have appeared in iTunes in the upper left corner. Click on it.

Here you can see all the information on your device. Go to “Summary”.

In the “Backups” section, check the “This computer” box and click the blue “Back up now” button.

If you wish, you can encrypt the backup with a password to give it an extra layer of security. It is important that you remember that password, since if you forget it you will not be able to reinstall it.

When you press the button, iTunes will back up everything, absolutely everything on your iPhone, from photos and WhatsApp conversations to applications, photos, videos and messages. Everything will be saved and safe in the backup. It will take more or less depending on how many files you have. When you want to recover it, simply repeat the previous steps and, where before you chose “Make copy now”, select “Restore backup”.

With iCloud

iCloud is also an effective system for backing up, but it has the little big problem that depends on the storage you have available. By default, Apple offers 5 GB for free, which is enough to have one or two backups, but nothing more. iTunes, in that sense, is more reliable and gives fewer “headaches”. Even so, since it never hurts to have alternatives, let’s see how it is done.

Connect the iPhone to a WiFi network, preferably to the 5 GHz band to improve speed, and plug in the charger.

Go to Settings, click on your name (the first box above all) and select “iCloud”.

Scroll down and roughly half select “iCloud Copy”.

Check the box if it is not checked and click “Back up now”.

Lock the screen and leave it until the process ends.

It is a much slower process than with iTunes, but it has the advantage that you can do it from anywhere as long as you have a stable WiFi connection and you have it charging. The iCloud backup includes app data, device settings, home and organization screen, messages, photos and videos, and the purchase history of Apple services.

Although iTunes is faster, iCloud allows you to make a backup from anywhere via WiFi

By default, iPhone is configured so that contacts, calendars, favorites, emails, notes, voice memos, shared photos, iCloud photos, health data and call history are saved in iCloud, so this data is not include in the backup that we are doing right now. That does not mean that they are not available, since are saved periodically and automatically. In other words, they are safe.

To restore the iCloud backup from the iPhone you will have to reset it, since it is the only way to access the initial setup process. When you do, just follow these steps:

Turn on the device and proceed with the configuration until you reach the “Apps and data” section.

Choose “Restore iCloud Backup.”

Sign in with your Apple ID.

Select the most recent backup.

Wait for the process to finish (you can see it live thanks to the progress bar).

If you have a lot of photos and videos and iCloud space is short (and you don’t want to checkout), you can use Google Photos, which is available for iOS for free. You just have to download it, enter a Google account and let it make a backup of everything. When you restore your iPhone, Google Photos will be downloaded automatically (as it is included in the iTunes and iCloud backup) and all your photos will be safe in the cloud.