We all meet at some point in the difficult situation of having to end a relationship. It should be noted that there is no way to avoid pain, however, there are ways to end a relationship in a considerate and mature way.

Once one of the parts of the relationship has decided to end and continue with his life, it is necessary to take into account the following tips and aspects, so that the breakup is as bearable as possible.

Breaks are painful, because in addition to dealing with our own emotions we have to consider the other person’s. No matter what words or gestures we may have in those moments, what can be said is that we are looking for a way to overcome the relationship in the healthiest way possible.

How to make a breakup easier

Don’t look for the perfect moment

Contrary to what many people think, to end a relationship, there is no perfect time. But if there is a suitable time, which is important, because the way the conversation will flow depends on it. It is important to note that there is no perfect time, because many times we take this aspect as a pretext to postpone the dreaded breakup conversation.

It is important to choose a suitable place to have the breakup conversation. Make it a quiet place where you can have that conversation without distractions or with elements that can stress or alter the mood of both of you. An example of an unsuitable place to end a person is in a club or noisy places.

It is also important to consider that there are conflicts because the other person may not have expected it. So it is important to keep track of what is going on around you.

End the relationship face to face

Even though technology are communication tools, a text message, call or recorded audio / video are never options to end a relationship. It is best to meet with the person face to face so as not to leave any doubt.

It is important to keep in mind what you are going to say. Despite the fact that in your mind you have clear what you want, perhaps for the other person it is not so clear. So if you should resort to review what you are going to say to avoid confusion and doubts that you can provoke towards the other person.

