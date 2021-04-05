How to make a blockbuster movie? This is how Artificial Intelligence helps you

Algorithms will beat your creativity. (Photo: iStock)

A team of scientists from the Spanish universities of Granada (UGR) and Cádiz (UCA) has designed the first computer system that helps the writers of a movie write the story that better work at the box office, a model that uses artificial intelligence techniques to analyze the most successful clichés or tropes.

To do so, they have relied on tropes, which are the narrative resources and conventions that allow the director of a film to communicate a situation that can be easily recognized by the viewer, a kind of common, predictable and even necessary cliché to tell a story.

Tropes are ideas that are repeated in different movies or series, and that is why it is often said that almost all the stories have already appeared in “The Simpsons”, the animated television series to which the study refers.

Its authors, Pablo Garcia-Sanchez and Juan Julian Melero, from the department of Computer Architecture and Technology of the UGR, and Antonio Vélez and Manuel Jesús Cobo, from the Department of Computer Engineering of the Cadiz University, have used this series and others as an example of how these clichés work.

“Some trope examples They would be the inescapable villain that heroes face in Marvel movies; the detective handing over his badge and gun; or the hero’s journey, which has existed for thousands of years in works such as Homer’s Odyssey, but also in films such as Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings or Harry Potter, ”García-Sánchez pointed out.

In this work, researchers have devised a methodology to visualize how tropes are related, understand them and, above all, infer which combinations would be successful or not for creative processes, a way to analyze script twists that may or may not be blockbusters. .

Algorithms for success

The researchers have used a database called TVTropes, which includes more than 25,000 tropes associated with 10,766 movies, a platform that is constantly updated.

The network analysis of these tropes has been carried out with programmed algorithms to discover what is the relationship between the films that share similar tropes and thus be able to measure the popularity of the clichés, if they are transversal or very specific, if they are on the rise or on the decline. .

“This research can help the scriptwriters and directors of a film during the creative process since, although our system does not serve to write automatically, it does offer resources to find out what combination of ideas can be used,” Pablo García said in a statement. (EFE)