How to love a man who has cheated on another woman? The scenario is as follows: you have a relationship with someone and it has been a few months, you are already falling in love and you discover that your partner has been unfaithful to other couples in the past, ok, it’s not you, but something moves you. What can you do?

Speak it

First of all you have to know firsthand how it happened and that will give you an idea of ​​what you are dealing with, if your partner is willing to talk about it As a past mistake and being open and flexible to your doubts, you can establish a communication that allows them to put the cards on the table in their own relationship.

However, if your partner doesn’t want to talk about it or even gets upset, he may not feel comfortable with it but it can also show that he doesn’t feel very sorry about it, nobody likes to talk about the ex-partner, and that’s almost a rule, but if everything is already discovered at least it’s good to know that the same thing won’t happen to you.

Leave the past behind

When we refer to talking to your partner, we are talking about a conversation in which you listen to the other part of the story, but it does not mean that you stay stranded in that story that does not belong to you, it is good that you establish some important points with your partner But you don’t have to live remembering what he did or waiting for him to do it to you.

Think of you

The golden rule for a good relationship is to always put your needs first, if after talking to your partner you are not convinced, it is always good that you follow your hunches and be in a place where you feel comfortable, if you can with the past of your partner it is very good, but if not, you do not have than waiting for me to do something similar.

He learned the lesson?

We all make mistakes, that is more than clear so we can not expect that all things from the past will magically change, it is good talk to your partner and comment your doubts but it is also good to know that who loves you does not harm you and that despite being cautious, you can establish channels of communication with your partner make you feel calm.

