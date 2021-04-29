How to lose weight without dieting to look slim this summer

We can lose weight without having to go on a diet. Just having a balanced diet made from healthy foods and doing physical activity can be enough to have the body we want and make us feel comfortable with ourselves.

This slimming strategy also requires that we have abundant breakfasts every day, and that we have an approximate number of 5 meals so as not to “pinch”, which can facilitate weight gain without us realizing it.

Balanced diet

Dieting is not the only way we can rely on eating to lose weight. The key to everything is have a varied and healthy diet in which we can eat a little of everything, and in moderation.

It is important to include polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats while reducing the presence of trans and saturated fats, as well as increasing the proportion of fruits, nuts, vegetables and vegetables.

With these recommendations you will not lose weight quickly, but it will allow you to create healthy habits that allow you to reach your ideal weight

Responsible and healthy shopping

We should not buy food that we do not need, or at least not in large quantities. Nor should we get food with a higher sugar and fat content than we should allow ourselves.

Making a shopping list in advance can help us a lot in this regard, as well as not going shopping on an empty stomach since that can influence our decisions when buying.

Homemade food

Homemade food is healthier than what we can eat outside of our homes since these are prepared with more sugar and fat than they really need, this in order to make these meals more appetizing.

These extra amounts will give us greater headaches when we want to lose weight, which is why, if possible, we have to prepare a lot or everything we eat in the comfort of our home.

Hearty breakfasts

Breakfast is perhaps the most important meal of the day, among other reasons, because it can give us all the energy we need throughout the day so that we do not abuse the rest of the dishes that we have in front of us.

In this sense, it is very important that our breakfasts are especially abundant so that they can properly energize us to face the day ahead of us.

Regular physical exercise

Regular physical activity helps to streamline the body and mind, and also relieves us of a certain amount of stress. What’s more, physical exercise requires that we burn calories in order to have enough energy to carry it out.

Having the help of a medical specialist can be useful to develop and perpetuate lifestyle habits that facilitate weight loss without resorting to a formal diet. If you pay attention to your diet and your physical fitness, it should be a simple task for you.

