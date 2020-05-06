Confinement days come with some consequences for our body weight and mood. With a change of habits and perseverance you can resume with vitality and energy your activities

The days of confinement derived from the coronavirus pandemic have caused different havoc on our lifestyle, between the main effects are the consequences derived from sedentary lifestyle; which is reflected in a weight gain. Throughout the quarantine we have been in contact with all kinds of content that invite us to feed ourselves in a healthier way and even with various programs to carry out various physical activities from home; however in many cases people feel without energy, mood changes and it’s quite normal that let’s have more anxiety to eat.

The good news is that thanks to the work of nutrition specialists it is possible to drink some measures that will help us gradually return to our ideal weight and in due course resume our activities with better energy. Based on the information that provide the experts It is a fact that most people will gain weight upon completion of confinement, it is also important to understand that each organism has a different metabolism; However is estimated as a general measure a weight gain of 3 to 5 kg.

How to lose this weight in a healthy way?

Taking into account this possible weight gain which on many occasions is given by the simple change of routine and the decrease in energy burningThere are some tips created by professionals that can help us along the way.

1. The importance of exercise

It is essential to resume physical activity or at least movement, there are many cases of people who they have passed the entire confinement without doing sport. The ideal is try to mix aerobic exercise with strengthit starts gradually with patience and above all be constant. A good tip is propose to do 15-30 minutes of physical activity a day, when the confinement ends you will feel with much more energy for resume your daily activities.

2. The power of food

It would be absurd not to talk about the fundamental thing that is the type of diet that we follow, if during the first days of confinement you have neglected this topic a bit Do not blame yourself and begins to make different decisions. Here some basic principles:

Considerably increases the consumption of fruits and vegetables. Always try to integrate a portion into main meals and as a snack.

Eat lean, plant-based proteinThey are the best ally to have good energy and to recover muscle mass.

Limit alcohol consumptionl, its consumption tends to depress the nervous system and affects mood and sleep.

Forget about ultra-processed foods, Create your daily menus based on fresh foods, rich in vitamins, minerals and lots of fiber.

Substitute soft drinks and all kinds of sugary drinks for the consumption of fresh and natural waters, consume medicinal infusions. Hydration is vitally important and will help you go cleaning the organism.

3. Change of habits

It is important go back to healthy habits that give us wellr, among the most basic are the following:

Try to set clear meal times and plan your menus well.

Always have available healthy snacks, provide energy and are a great ally for improve physical and mental performance.

Don’t dine too lateA good recommendation is to have dinner at 8:00 pm in such a way that there will be a good range of time until breakfast. At the same time you can do good digestion and feel lighter.

When it’s time to rest avoid cell phone use, try to drink a light infusion, try to read something interesting, do a little meditation or yoga. This will help rest better.

4. The most recommended foods

They will always be those of natural origin that stand out for their high content of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, proteins of high biological value and lots of fiber.

Whole grain cereals As the brown rice, whole wheat pasta, oats and quinoa.

Lean proteins like white fish, birds and eggs.

Food they provide healthy fats as is the case with avocados, seeds, nuts and extra virgin olive oil.

Products rich in probiotics as is the case of plain or Greek yogurt.

Fruits with diuretic properties among which stands out pineapple, papaya, citrus, strawberries and kiwi.

Vegetables galore, integrates those that stand out for its antioxidant value and anti-inflammatory action such as green leaves, celery, cucumber, beets, carrots, artichokes, and squash.

