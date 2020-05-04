Makeup artist Tina Yong gives you some tips on how to prepare for an online conference

By: Web Writing

Monterrey, Mexico.- One beauty expert share what should and should not be done when making a Work meeting in Zoom or Skype from the comfort of your home during the quarantine by the coronavirus.

Thousands of office workers are currently balancing their careers as they have their children study at the homeThey try to discover how to look professional in a video call.

That’s why the YouTube beauty blogger, Tina Yong, 29, from Sydney, describes exactly how to set up your workspace in five minutes or less, in case you have a last-minute online meeting.

Configure your laptop or smartphone in front of natural light

Walk around the house with your devices to find the most pleasant lighting.

Avoid back lighting or top-down lights because they tend to be unflattering on the face. Instead, find a large window in front of which you can sit.

Just make sure the sun doesn’t shine directly on your face, as you won’t be able to see the screen in front of you.

Use the ‘plain white background’ on YouTube

If you don’t have natural light at your disposal, you can use a lamp or even the TV light.

If you have a TV that has access to YouTube, find the video called ‘White Screen 10 Hours’ and play it in front of you, this will instantly cast a glow of light on your face.

It should run for a few hours at a time so you can end your meeting.

Use a study chair to accommodate your device

Ideally, you could sit in front of a table to hold the meeting ZoomBut this could mean that you are in an area of ​​your home where people are coming and going.

Instead, you can use a study chair and place a box on top to create height, which means that the laptop or the phone will be at eye level and can be configured anywhere.

Make sure the camera is not looking up from under the chin as this tends to be an unflattering angle.

Don’t change your pants

One of the best parts of working from home is that you can use whatever you want in the ‘office’.

Maybe you just need to find a suitable shirt for the job at least.

Since the camera doesn’t show the bottom half, you can wear something more comfortable below the waist.

Do not apply the foundation before a meeting of Zoom or Skype

If you only have a limited time before the meeting starts, avoid trying to build a foundation, as it can take time to improve.

Instead, it simply hides problem areas like dark spots or blemishes.

Fill in your eyebrows, curl your lashes and apply mascara to open your eyes. Put a natural shade like pink on your lips.

Use the same lipstick to use as a blush and add a little color to your cheeks.

Check for unwanted things

If there is something behind you that might catch your colleague’s attention, avoid any embarrassment by removing him from sight.

If you’re in your room, make sure the closet doors are closed and things look pretty neutral behind you.

White walls are ideal for a conference call, so try to position yourself in front of one if you can.

Don’t forget to notify the people you live with about the meeting

If you live with your partner or friends, tell them that you are having an important video call so that they do not enter the space halfway.

You don’t want your boyfriend or partner to come into the room after bathing or your mother calling you from the kitchen while trying to listen carefully.

If the room you’re in has sheet metal, this might be the right time to use it and make it safe.