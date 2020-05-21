The main thing to consider new staff is that they comply with the DNA of your brand. As well as an image well seen, that they are professionals, creators of content and know how to interact, but above all that shows and is true their taste for your brand.

Make sure there is a clear and concrete contract to avoid future problems. Finally, it constantly monitors the results.

Some of them may not make sense with our essence or with what has been described, so the way in which they are used will be essential for the brand image.

Points to consider:

For the following points, we rely on data from a study by the Inter-American Development Bank and provided by the National Employment Service. The main point is the skills related to technology and digital areas.

This should not surprise us as the digital and technological era have a constant increase which will never stop, so if you have any interest in technology it is time to exploit these skills, whether you are taking courses or if you are choosing a career, perhaps engineering would be a good option.

According to this study, jobs related to the digital part will be in greater demand, although it is not easy, since it requires skill and social intelligence to interact with other people from the digital world. With this we refer to those jobs where you must study the profiles of people to make strategic decisions based on complex information.

But the greatest of skills is the fact of being able to adapt to these digital technologies and eras, what we point out as “worker transferability” and is the ability that a worker has to identify which occupations are in decline and to be able to transfer to emerging ones .

You just have to consider that today there are jobs that did not exist 10 years ago, for example, Community Manager, Social Media Manager, Influencers and others related to the digital age.

What qualities should our team have?

The National Employment Service points out some qualities that are basic.

· Responsibility is something very important for every human being, especially if you work as a team, because with one failure, all fail.

· Confidence in himself, in what he does and in his decisions. Someone who is not afraid to propose, because the fear of making mistakes can be one’s worst enemy.

· Vision, to set new goals and create strategies to meet them. As soon as a goal is met, more should be thought about the future, even if it seems impossible.

· Empathy and patience are two qualities but they go hand in hand to develop a worker. Remember that anyone can make mistakes, however, learning from them and looking for motivation in them is difficult.

· Lastly, the passion you put into your work will be your path to success, remember why you have struggled so much and where you want to go, and do your best at every step to achieve this goal.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299