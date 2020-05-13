Because sometimes a text, an image or a sticker is not enough to express what we want to say, voice memos are an alternative on WhatsApp. But, if you want to be sure that you are speaking clearly and saying exactly what you want, we share a trick to hear what you recorded before sending it.

Many do not like receiving voice messages. If you know someone like that, and you are going to use the recording function anyway, it is best to make sure that you are expressing what you want.

In addition, thanks to this WhatsApp function you will not have to return to the sent notes to decide whether to delete them or not, leaving evidence that you deleted something, because with this trick nobody will know that you were recording a message.

The best is that you do not need to download or use another tool, that is, it is not about recording in another app, playing it and then sharing it on WhatsApp. It is from the same messaging application owned by Facebook that you can apply this simple procedure.

To listen to a voice note before sending it, just follow these steps:

Open WhatsApp.

Choose the contact or group to which you want to send the voice memo.

Press the “microphone” button located at the bottom of the screen, next to the tab where you write text.

When you touch it the recording will start and you will see some options.

Swiping left will cancel the message, but swiping your finger keeps recording without having to hold down the microphone. Make this option.

Record the message you want.

Instead of sending, exit the chat by pressing the “Back” key.

Then come back into the conversation.

You will find that the voice memo is saved, this is how you can hear it.

You will have the option to delete or send it.

It should be noted that this function can be used on both iOS and Android devices.

Now, yes, you will be sure that the message you recorded on WhatsApp is correct and, even, that your tone of voice is appropriate according to the circumstance.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad

.