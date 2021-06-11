How to listen to spatial audio on Apple Music with any device

Apple Music recently activated the special audio by means of Dolby Atmos and the lossless audio. Both improvements arrive at no additional cost and will be activated throughout the catalog as it is updated with the “Hi-Fi” and surround sound versions, for the songs in which it is available.

Both features have raised many doubts and questions, especially in relation to the surround sound of the songs that support it. What headphones can you listen to? Do I need an amplifier to activate it? Does it only work with Apple accessories?

These are all the options you have to listen to spatial audio with Dolby Atmos on Apple Music. In a iPhone or iPad, you must first activate it by following the steps below:

Make sure the device is updated to iOS 14.6 or iPadOS 14.6Go to Settings → Music In the Audio menu, go to Dolby AtmosChoose Automatic, Always Show, or Off

Depending on how you usually listen to music, the appropriate setting is automatic or always show.

If you want to listen to Apple Music with spatial audio in Dolby Atmos on Apple devices

If from your iPhone or iPad do you listen to the music with AirPods or other Apple devices, choose “automatic.” This is the list of accessories that are automatically supported:

AirPods 1 or 2 AirPods Pro AirPods Max The following Beats headphone models: BeatsX, Beats Solo3 Wireless, Beats Studio3, Powerbeats3 Wireless, Beats Flex, Powerbeats Pro or Beats Solo Pro Speakers for all iPhones starting with the iPhone XR, except for the iPhone SE. The speakers of the following iPads: iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation or better), iPad Pro 11-inch, iPad (from 6th generation), iPad Air (from 3rd generation) or iPad mini (from from the fifth generation)

From now on, when a song has a version in Dolby Atmos, Apple Music will turn it on automatically when you use the aforementioned headphones or speakers. Otherwise, the standard version (stereo or mono) is heard.

If you want to listen to Apple Music with spatial audio in Dolby Atmos on other devices

IF you want to listen to Apple Music with spatial audio with Dolby Atmos with other devices, then you must choose “always show” in the Music settings of your iPhone.

This will activate surround sound whenever it is available and it is up to you whether you are listening to it on speakers or headphones that support it adequately.

This is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, there are sound systems where you will hear well, very well. But in many cases no. There are dozens of examples, the most likely:

A low quality device or accessory where the Atmos mix sounds much worse than the standard stereo or mono version Play songs on speakers where some kind of surround sound system is already active. In many cases, with many songs, it will sound much worse. With an echo effect that gets worse, more than helping.

Apple Music doesn’t seem to have a simple way to turn it on or off Dolby Atmos from the music playback window. In addition, in the case of not using devices of Manzana, you cannot enable or disable surround sound from the volume up / down bar in the control center of the iPhone or iPad.

