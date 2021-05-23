How to listen to music analytically to test the quality of speakers, headphones and other sound equipment

For most of us, listening to music intimately is an activity essentially passive. We get carried away. It relaxes us. It helps us to avoid our daily activity. However, when we decide to approach it to test the quality of headphones, speakers or any other sound equipment, we predispose ourselves to adopt an active attitude.

Staying alert to try to identify the characteristics of the device we are testing is a successful strategy, but it is also important to be guided by a methodology that helps us draw conclusions as objective as possible of an activity that is eminently subjective. Emotional.

This is the starting point that we propose

The purpose of this article is to propose a procedure that can be helpful when you need to buy some speakers, headphones or another sound reproduction element and you have the chance to try it before you get hold of it.

It is not always possible to test a component before purchasing it, but when the opportunity presents itself to do so worth take advantage of it to make sure that this element really offers us what we are looking for.

The method we propose is the one we use when we analyze audio devices. But we haven’t invented it at all. In fact, it is what many sound professionals and audiophiles use to identify quality of a sound equipment, and also, although this objective is more complex, what role does a certain component play within it.

A mediocre recording will represent an obstacle that will prevent the team that we are trying to deliver the best of themselves.

Before getting into flour it is important that we secure our starting point well. Our first advice is that when you decide to carry out your own tests, select musical themes that have a sound take of the best possible quality.

A mediocre recording will represent an obstacle that will prevent the team we are testing from giving ourselves the best of themselves, but an outstanding recording will allow you to express yourself and help us to assess your potential. In the last section of the article we will propose several musical cuts that have a very remarkable sound take.

Here’s our next tip. If your purpose is to compare the performance of various components, the ideal is that you carry out the tests blindly, without knowing which one is playing at any given moment, and matching sound pressure level of all of them.

To run the blind tests you will need the help of another person, and to equalize the sound pressure level and prevent the one that sounds loudest from inviting us to conclude, perhaps wrongly, that it sounds better, we will have to use a sound level meter.

We are aware that it is not always possible to have the help of another person, and also that most music fans do not have a sound level meter, but if circumstances allow us to set up the tests in this way, it is worth executing them. so that we can draw a conclusion as reliable as possible.

Our last two tips are much more affordable, but equally important: close your eyes during the audition and write down everything you perceive.

Closing our eyes allows us inhibit visual stimuli and concentrating on auditory stimuli, and taking notes is also a highly recommended practice, especially if we are going to test various components, because our auditory memory is fragile. If we do not do it, we risk assigning to an element the attributes that we have identified in a different one.

Follow the melody: the Ivor Tiefenbrun method

This procedure was devised by the founder of Linn, a veteran Scottish company specializing in the development of high-quality hi-fi components. What he proposes is that we try to focus all our attention in a single instrument and follow their melody, leaving everyone else in the background.

A good stereo must be able to restore each instrument with precision, separating it sharply from everyone else, so it should allow us to achieve it without trying too hard. Of course, this method is not as effective with all musical genres. It is very affordable with small orchestral formations, and more complicated with large orchestral masses and with modern music that expressly introduces distortion.

A good stereo must be able to restore each instrument with precision, clearly separating it from all the others.

In any case, if the sound output of the music we are listening to is of good quality, this method It works very well. If we are testing well-executed headphones or loudspeakers, we will be able to focus our attention on any instrument in a very natural way.

But, if the component we are analyzing is not up to par, the instruments will appear intermingled and it will be difficult for us to identify one of them with precision and to follow its melody throughout the musical cut.

How to identify the attributes that give away the quality of an audio component

In addition to the method proposed by Ivor Tiefenbrun, when we test a sound device we strive to identify the attributes that most clearly reflect its quality. Our intention is that this procedure is as affordable as possible, so we are going to suggest only those parameters that they are easy to discern.

The sound scene

If the sound jack of the musical theme we are listening to is good, the loudspeakers or headphones that we are testing should be able to place each instrument in the right place. In the physical location it occupied on the stage where the recording took place, thus recreating a virtual sound scene with horizontal, vertical and depth amplitude.

If we close our eyes the loudspeakers, or the headphones, should disappear completely. We should be able to locate the singer’s voice in front of us, in the center. We should also perceive the instruments that are to his right, to his left, and behind him. In no case should we identify that the sound emerges from the physical location of our speakers. Each instrument must be part of a sound scene wide and continuous.

The transients

A simple and intuitive way to define transients requires identifying them as loud sounds and Of short duration that many audio components cannot play properly. In fact, even if they are present in the recording, it is possible that they are masked and we cannot hear them correctly.

There are many instruments rich in transients, but one of the easiest to identify it’s the castanets. Good quality equipment should have no problem reproducing them accurately and credibly, but mediocre loudspeakers or headphones may not be able to recreate them well, especially if they coexist with a large orchestral mass.

The level of detail

Identifying the level of detail that the audio component that we are testing is capable of recreating is simple as long as, yes, the sound take is up to par.

If the recording has managed to collect a high level of micro detail In some of them we can hear the breathing of the musicians who play the wind instruments (especially the flute), or even the touch of the guitarists’ fingers when strumming the strings. Some recordings by Paco de Lucía allow us to appreciate this last characteristic very clearly if the loudspeakers are capable of restoring this musical information.

If the distortion exceeds a certain threshold, it will cause us acoustic fatigue

One of the challenges faced by audio components, especially headphones, loudspeakers, and amplifiers, is distortion. It usually occurs when we increase the sound pressure level above a certain threshold, and it can ruin our experience due to acoustic fatigue.

If we turn up the volume until we reach a realistic sound pressure level and after a few minutes we notice discomfort in the ears or mental dullness the performance of the component we are testing is likely to be compromised by distortion.

Here are some musical cuts with an impeccable sound take

These are some of the musical themes that we usually use to test the quality of the sound equipment we analyze. As you can see, in addition to indicating the title of the cut and its interpreter, we specify the format in which we usually reproduce it:

‘Stir it up’, by Bob Marley (FLAC 24 bits and 96 kHz) ‘You make me feel like a natural woman’, by Susan Wong (FLAC 24 bits and 96 kHz) ‘Redbud tree’, by Mark Knopfler (FLAC 24 bits and 96 kHz) ‘Autumn in Seattle’, by Tsuyoshi Yamamoto Trio (PCM 16 bits and 44.1 kHz) ‘Spanish Harlem’, by Rebecca Pidgeon (PCM 16 bits and 44.1 kHz) ‘You’ve got a friend ‘, by Susan Wong (FLAC 24 bits and 96 kHz)’ Wasted time ‘, by Eagles (PCM 16 bits and 44.1 kHz)’ Vivaldi – Flute concerto in D ‘, Chesky Records (PCM 16 bits and 44.1 kHz ) ‘Stimela’, by Hugh Masekela (PCM 16 bits and 44.1 kHz) ‘Lush life’, by Billy Strayhorn (FLAC 24 bits and 96 kHz) ‘Afro blue’, by Mongo Santamaria (FLAC 24 bits and 96 kHz) ‘April in Paris’, by Duke / Harburg (FLAC 24 bits and 96 kHz) ‘No sanctuary here’, by Chris Jones (FLAC 24 bits and 44.1 kHz) ‘Under the boardwalk’, by Mighty Echoes (PCM 16 bits and 44.1 kHz)

Images | Hudson Marques | Andrea Piacquadio