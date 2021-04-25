How to link and use Last.fm to have statistics on all your music

We explain how to synchronize Last.fm with your music streaming platforms to know who your most listened to artists, songs and albums are.

Spotify Wrapped is one of the favorite events of all those who use Spotify, as it allows them to know statistics of the music they have listened to throughout the year. However, if you use Last.fm You do not have to wait for December to know this information, because gives you detailed statistics no matter the time.

Last.fm keeps track of the songs and artists you listen to on streaming platforms like Spotify, Tidal, Apple Music, or SoundCloud. In addition, you can also download Last.fm for Windows to record the activity of players such as Windows Media. Next, we learn to link Last.fm with the main streaming platforms already see all statistics What does it offer.

How to join Last.fm and link it to Spotify, Tidal or SoundCloud

This music-centric social network is the perfect tool to keep track of your most listened to artists, songs and albums, among much more data. To do this, you can easily link it with your streaming platforms so that it records every song you listen to and can thus perform the statistics.

In order to access the Last.fm service, the first thing you should do is create an account. Access the Last.fm website and click on the “Join” button, which you will find in the upper right corner. Later, choose your username, add your email and enter the password twice that you will use later to access the service.

Once the account is created, it is time to “feed” Last.fm so that it can create its curious statistics. Log in and follow these steps to link it with Spotify:

Hover your mouse over your profile photo, in the upper right corner, and click on “Setting” In the menu that appears, in “Settings”, click on the section “Applications”Click on the “Connect” button to the right of the option “Spotify Scrobbling”Enter your Spotify username and password and that’s it, Last.fm will receive all the information about your Spotify activity, both from your computer and from Android.

As we have mentioned, Last.fm is compatible with other music streaming services such as Tidal, Apple Music, SoundCloud or Deezer. In the case of the desktop version of Tidal, has a function to link directly to Last.fm.

Previously it was also available in the Tidal app for Android, but at the time we wrote these words is not available and it is unknown if it will be available againor. Regarding the program for Windows, this is how you can link Tidal with Last.fm:

Open Tidal on your computer, click on your profile picture in the upper left corner, in the drop-down menu, click on “Setting”Swipe down and tap “Connect with Last.fm”On the Last.fm website, click on “Yes, allow access” to allow Last.fm to receive the information from Tidal.

Also, if you download the Last.fm app on your Android or the program on your Windows PC, it can do scrobbling automatically from services like Apple Music and Deezer, and embedded players as long as you use them on the same device. In addition, Deezer also has a native function within its own app and desktop version to link your account with Last.fm.

How to check your statistics in Last.FM for Android and PC

Over time, Last.fm will store endless information about your activity and use it to show you statistics that inform you about who is your favorite artist, which genre you spend the most time listening to or which album is the most accumulated. reproductions. You can consult the statistics both from the web version as from the Android application, which you can download for free from Google Play.

It is worth mentioning that the free version of Last.fm does not give you access to all functions and reports of the service, for this you have to subscribe to paid version which has a price of 2.50 euros per month. However, without paying this subscription, you can also see very interesting statistics, as we are going to see now.

After downloading and logging into the Last.fm app, you will access the page “Scrobbles”, where you will see a list of the last recorded songs for the service. Click on the icon with three horizontal lines in the upper left corner to open the side menu, where you will see your profile photo, the total number of recorded scrobbles since you started using Last.fm and different sections that you can access to view your reports.

The first one is “Reports”, which shows you the activity statistics of the last week and last year -the rest are reserved for Premium users-.

You will be able to see which days and months you have listened to the most music, how many hours have you spent playing songs during those periods of time, what are your favorite hours of the day to listen to music, if you have discovered new music and the genres you listen to the most, among other details. Also, you can compare it with previous records to see if your music consumption has increased or decreased.

The rest of the sections of the Last.fm app are “Top Artists”, “Top Albums” and “Top Tracks”, which inform you about your favorite artists, albums and songs in different time periods. You can choose between the last 7 days, the last month, the last three months, the last 6 months, the last year or since you started using Last.fm. If the information seems interesting to you, you can share it through social networks so that your contacts know more about your musical tastes.

Finally, in the Last.fm app you can also enter “Settings”, that is, in the settings. Here you can activate the function so that the “scrobbling” of new players takes place automatically, as well as set what percentage of the song should you listen to to be added to the registry.

In short, Last.fm is a very useful platform if you want to always have detailed statistics on your musical tastes at hand without having to wait for the Spotify Wrapped at the end of the year. Link your streaming platforms and players with this service and you can always know what it is the song you’ve heard the most in recent times, which artist you can’t stop listening to or what is that album that you have on repeat.

