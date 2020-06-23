Find out who is calling you before accepting the call.

You receive a mobile call from a phone number that you do not have stored in the phonebook, Do you accept If your answer is negative, you are among the vast majority of people who reject this type of call to avoid spam. But others, instead, bet on a somewhat less drastic decision: Google the phone number to find out who it belongs to before I hang up.

The problem is that the rise of this technique has caused a growth in the number of web pages and services that promise to clarify doubts about this type of mysterious phone number, but that unfortunately do not always fulfill their function correctly. So in this guide we want to select those more reliable websites, applications and services to check who is the owner of a phone number.

Find out whose number is with the Google phone app

If you are lucky enough to have a compatible mobile phone with the Google phone app, it is very likely that you do not even need to resort to a website to identify phone numbers. Google has a huge database of phone numbers whose users have marked as spam, so that when receiving a call, the application itself will warn if it is a call from a malicious source or not.

But that is not all. Because the application is also capable of associate phone numbers of calls with those belonging to companies, the call reception screen will show the name of the company itself if it is available.

Some manufacturers, like Samsung, also offer spam detection systems on your phone apps. Furthermore, in all of them it is possible block phone calls of those numbers that we have identified as fraudulent.

Use TrueCaller to know who is calling you

With a user base that exceeds 250 million worldwide, Truecaller It is the most popular platform for identifying phone numbers.

For years, this service has been storing telephone numbers to associate them with identities, and thus become one of the more accurate tools to identify phone spam. The database grows every day, since the list of telephone numbers is constantly updated thanks to the participation of the users themselves.

Enter ListaSpam to find any phone number

With a functioning similar to that of TruesCaller, since it is the users of the platform who add the telephone numbers and offer their evaluations, ListaSpam is one of the best web pages to identify spam calls. It has a search engine that allows you to find any phone number, and thus read the opinions of other users.

The best thing about this website is that no registration required to search for phone numbersNor is it necessary to install anything on the mobile – although they have their own Android app, which offers additional functions such as the possibility of blocking incoming spam calls. In fact, chances are that with a simple Google search for a phone number, SpamList appears as one of the first search results.

Use « Answer or not » and check if the phone number is reliable

Like the previous page, « Answer or not » bases its operation on the participation of users. It has a database of phone numbers with ratings by community members, and depending on the ratings it will be determined if a phone number is used to make spam calls, or if it is reliable.

Because users can also comment and indicate the ownership of each number, it will be possible to know to whom the telephone numbers entered in your search engine belong. As in the previous case, we talk about a Web page, so nothing needs to be installed to identify phone numbers.

