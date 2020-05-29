The processor is the brain of any electronic device, one of which marks its benefits. AND sometimes it is not easy to know, especially in mobiles that have different versions, each with its processor. So, how do you know exactly the SoC model that any Android, iPhone, iPad and iPod mounts? We tell you a couple of simple, understandable and safe ways.

New phones with their respective technical sheets constantly appear. And there is no component that arouses as much expectation as your brain, the processor or SoC (‘System on a Chip’ or system on a chip). Said processor is a complex tool that includes a multitude of elements; Hence, having the latest, and better features, is an advantage for the user. However, it is not always easy to know the data, so it is convenient to know the best way to find out.

How to know the processor in Android

The analysis applications are very popular since they not only allow you to know everything that the phone includes, also identify operational errors or know how they perform at every moment. They also offer the exact models of components, including the processor; by more than the usual thing is that they do not offer the known name of the SoC, but their technical name. But there is an app that does offer recognizable data: DevCheck.

The app we recommend, DevCheck, is one of our favorites when it comes to analyzing components and software on Android devices. And it is one of the few that identifies the processor model by displaying its business name.

DevCheck

To easily know which processor your phone includes, we recommend you install DevCheck and follow these steps:

Open DevCheck.

Go to the top tab of ‘Hardware’.

You will see the processor model with its trade name, the name that is more easily recognizable.

This way you can make sure of the SoC of your Android: DevCheck identifies the installed model without error. Furthermore, it allows you to find out all its detailed features: from the number of CPU cores to the installed GPU.

DevCheck also offers real-time processor performance, even as a floating window

It is always possible to search the phone model to find out the SoC, but the component can often be confused since there are manufacturers that equip different processor according to the market. And with DevCheck you will have no doubts: it is a very complete, secure app, it has no ads and the information it offers is very easy to understand. We recommend it to you.

How to know the processor of an iPhone, iPad or iPod

The great complexity involved in knowing the SoC of an Android is greatly simplified in Apple devices since the number of them is infinitely smaller. Even so, there are always ways to make the task easier with an application that scans the hardware of the device. We have chosen DeviceInfo +.

DeviceInfo +

The application thoroughly analyzes the hardware of the device offering graphs of use and also the details of a large part of the components, like the one we are looking for: the processor. Once DeviceInfo + is installed you must perform these simple steps:

Open the app.

Look at the bottom menu and click on ‘Device info’.

In ‘CPU model’ you will see the specific name of the processor. DeviceInfo + also gives you the current use of the component and some details of its construction.