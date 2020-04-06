Pharmacies are considered essential establishments during the coronavirus pandemic we are experiencing, and for that reason they are one of the few shops that can be kept open these days. However, they are still subject to a schedule that may vary and that you must know before you go shopping to not find the pharmacy closed.

In addition to having a real-time map where you can see the progress of the coronavirus, Google has another key tool at this time: Google Maps, which helps you to know whether or not an establishment, and what its hours are. Next, we explain step by step how to know if a pharmacy is open or not using your smartphone.

How to know which pharmacies are open using Google and your mobile

We already know the high level of functionalities that Google Maps has, from telling you the best time to go on a trip to recommending better restaurants and bars based on your own tastes. This time, we focus on the information that the map service gives you about open pharmacies.

Google figures at 76% the reduction of user mobility in supermarkets and pharmacies. However, the remaining 24% indicate that we still go out from time to time to go to these establishments. Before leaving home, you need to know if the store you are going to visit is open.

In this article we focus on pharmacies to explain how, using Google and your mobile, you can know if the one you are going to visit is open or not. The process is the following:

1st- Open Google Maps.

2nd- At the top of the screen you will find several options: Take away, At home, Gas Stations … Slide those buttons to the left until you find Pharmacies, option in which you must click.

3º- This will show all the pharmacies in the area where you are located on the map. Tap on one of them so that a small window is displayed at the bottom with the main information of the selected pharmacy, included if it is open or closed and the closing time.

4º- Click on that same white box to open a full screen with information from the pharmacy. If you click on the clock bar, the detailed schedule will be displayed from the pharmacy and you will know when you should go shopping.

It is that simple and quick to know if the pharmacy you want to go to is open or not, and what its hours are. Google knows everything, but your Maps may have a fault that other with schedules which, as we said before, can easily vary during these difficult days.

Therefore, if you know that there is a failure in the information offered, you can let Google know to modify it by clicking on the option “Suggest a change”, listed below the pharmacy’s full hours. In this way, you will help other users who want to go shopping at the same establishment by correcting the erroneous data.

Just like you have seen if pharmacies are open or not using Google Maps, you can know the same information about the rest of the establishments that appear at the top of the app. By clicking on Supermarkets, for example, Maps will mark stores of this type on the map so that you know what they are and all the information about them.

