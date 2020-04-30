Learn to identify the type of body your car has just by seeing the exterior design simply and quickly

Knowing the type of bodywork that your car has goes beyond knowing the number of doors it has, or whether your car is short or long, since there are certain details that can help us better understand the type of vehicle we have, or well, when buying a new one.

An example of this is the volumes of cars, something you probably heard of, but maybe you didn’t understand the difference between a car minivan, or the cars of two and three volumes. According to the Motorpasion portal, the difference is made by the lines with which the body of a vehicle is defined.

. Minivan

These are cars whose body basically consists of a convex line from start to finish. Some examples of this type of car with a minivan body are the Chevrolet Meriva, BMW 2 Series Active Tourer, Chevrolet Bolt EV, to name a few. Another clue that will help you identify a minivan is that the hood and windshield of these vehicles basically follow the same line that is undistorted until it drops to the end of it.

Bolt EV 2020.

Credit: Courtesy Chevrolet.

. Two volumes

Two-volume cars are generally hatchbacks and SUVs. They are called double volume because they have a start line on the hood that breaks when it hits the windshield, taking a different angle and ends again with the abrupt drop on the rear, including the cabin and trunk.

The KIA Stinger and Audi A7 are some examples of this type of body. It should be noted that in this type of car there are cases whose trunk when opened also raises the medallion, but in other cases not, as would happen in the “four-door coupes”, for example, the Mercedes CLA or BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe.

Kia Stinger. -Liftback type-.

Credit: Courtesy Kia.

. Three volumes

This type of bodywork is more characteristic of traditional sedans and some coupes. The main characteristic of these is that they have a line that corresponds to the box, another that only involves the cabin and one more that breaks with the line of the cabin finishing off with the trunk separately.

Learning to identify the volumes of a car will help you to know your vehicle better, or simply, so that you do not stay with the face of intrigue when an expert on the subject tells you about it.

