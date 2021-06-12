For the safety of your mobile, it is important that you control the temperature of its battery. So you can easily find out on your Xiaomi smartphone.

Taking care of your mobile battery is essential so as not to have to spend the whole day glued to the charger, something that is far from comfortable. In order to maintain long service life of this component, it is important that you know how to find out its temperature to protect it when it is too high. If you have a Xiaomi mobile no problem then view battery temperature on their smartphones it is especially easy.

Knowing how to see the temperature of the battery is especially useful in summer, when we usually visit swimming pools, beaches and outdoor places where the mobile heats up more easily. In addition, this procedure may also tell you that something is wrong with this item when you are charging it. Without further ado, let’s see how you can know the temperature of your Xiaomi mobile battery and why it is so important to know.

How to know what temperature is the battery of your Xiaomi mobile

MIUI, Xiaomi’s customization layer for your devices, has some flaws, but also advantages in the form of numerous functions that allow learn more about the operation of the phone. One of the most interesting tools is the one that allows you to know the temperature of the battery without having to install applications such as Battery Temperature.

It is an easily accessible and very important function, so let’s get to know what steps should you follow to know the temperature of the battery of your Xiaomi mobile:

Open the settings of your Xiaomi smartphone.Enter the section “Battery and performance”Click on the section “Drums”at the top right, under the title “Temperature” you will be able to know this data of the battery. In addition, in this section you will also find out about the number of times you have charged the terminal during the current day, you will be able to configure the battery saving in applications and program an automatic on and off.

As you can see, it is extremely easy to see the current temperature of your mobile battery. When you suspect that this component is too hot, all you have to do is go to the “Battery” section to confirm it or leave it alone in a suspicion.

Why is it important to know the battery temperature

The battery is one of the most important components of your smartphone, and its proper maintenance depends on whether it does not always have to be connected to the charger or that you do not have to buy a new one directly. High and low temperatures are not good for it, so you have to control this aspect if you want it to perform at a good level for a few years.

Among the tips for battery care, we always mention avoiding high temperatures when using the device. This, plus possible battery problems, can cause its temperature to rise worryingly. What is the maximum temperature it can reach? Well, the mobile has a limiter that activates at 45ºC-50ºC to warn you that the heat exceeds the safe limits.

Is cold bad for Android? This is what you should do if your mobile “has cooled down”

If you do not move the phone to a colder place – always, of course, without putting it in the fridge or similar – these high temperatures will remain and your mobile will significantly reduce its performance, lowering the power of the processor, the brightness of the screen and , in general, will limit the behavior of its components.

In addition, heat can also cause your smartphone suddenly turn off and you can’t turn it back on until its temperature drops. To do this, we repeat, take it to a cold place where the sun does not affect directly and remove the battery.

Exposure to high temperatures can progressively undermine your mobile battery and reduce its useful life significantly. Therefore, you must ensure that you always avoid high and low temperatures, keeping the battery in a ideal temperature between 20ºC and 25ºC. So that it is not lower or higher than this, access the “Battery” section of your Xiaomi and check the temperature when you think it is not correct.

Related topics: Phones, Chinese Phones, Xiaomi

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow

Join our Telegram channel @ Explica.co Join

Follow us on Facebook Explica.co.com Follow