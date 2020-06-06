With the arrival of the heat and summer it is time to put on your swimsuit and go to the pool or the beach to enjoy a well-deserved vacation. But be careful, because despite our indications, we are sure that many of you will take your mobile to these to these sites. And the fact is that water is not the only danger of swimming pools and the beach but it is also the heat, because high temperatures can affect the battery of our mobile device and if the battery breaks, the terminal breaks.

The battery of a smartphone is undoubtedly one of the most important elements of a mobile device and that is why taking care of it is essential. Some time ago we published a small guide with 9 keys to take care of the life of our battery and one of them was clear: avoid high temperatures. But how do we know if the battery in our smartphone is hot? Well, with apps like this.

Instantly know the battery of your smartphone thanks to this useful app

Battery temperature. With this simple and easy to remember name, we can download one of the most useful apps that we are going to find this summer. It is a tool that once installed will control the temperature of the battery in our mobile phone and will even notify us when it is too high.

Because our phone has a lithium ion battery whose optimal temperature is between 15 and 25 degrees Celsius. Achieving that temperature in summer is very complicated, especially if we live in a hot area where it is easy to reach 40 or 45ºC, so thanks to this app controlling the temperature will be much easier.

Its use is really simple. We just have to install it, give it the necessary permissions and that’s it. Automatically the app will start monitoring the battery temperature. We can decide if the app runs from the beginning or if we want it to notify us when it is too high, but as you can see it is a fairly simple app. With more than 100,000 downloads it has a 4.5 star rating in the Google application store and is compatible with devices with Android 5.0 and later. And it’s also free!

