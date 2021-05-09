How to know the results of the visa lottery?

Those foreigners who applied for a “Green card” Under the Diversity Visa program, better known as the visa lottery, you can now check the results of the Department of State (DOS).

The information revealed this Saturday corresponds to those who applied for fiscal year 2022, during which up to 55,000 permanent residence cards will be available.

It is possible that there may be some delay at the consulates, due to the limitations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It should be remembered that this is the third step in the process that includes 10 shares, the following are:

>> Confirm that you qualify for the visa

>> Submit your registration and visa application

>> Send documents that support the request

>> Wait appointment for interview

>> Prepare for the interview

>> Go to the interview

>> Directions after the interview

To consult the information you must have the following on hand:

>> Confirmation number

>> Full name

>> Date of birth

>> Enter the system from here

Although there was no cost to register, the applicants selected in the program had to comply with the eligibility process, since in case of winning they must pass a regular immigration evaluation process.

“The State Department determines those selected by a random computer drawing”, remember authority.

The distribution of these immigration protections is among six geographic regions and no country can receive more than seven percent of the permits available.

It should be remembered that the natives of 20 countries and regions cannot apply to the process, since more than 50,000 natives of those nations immigrated in the last five years.

The countries and regions where applicants were not accepted are: Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, China (including Hong Kong SAR), Colombia, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, India, Jamaica, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, United Kingdom (except Northern Ireland) and its territories and Vietnam.

This program has been one of the most criticized by conservative groups and against migrants, who have also spread the idea that it is “easy” to apply through this process and the person who is accepted in the first result will immediately enter the country, when in In reality, what requires approving the entire immigration process, such as those that apply for a “green card” of another type.

The ex-president Donald Trump even wanted the show to disappear, but was unsuccessful.

Although the president Joe biden wants to increase the number of visas to be granted, this must be confirmed in Congress, as proposed in the Citizenship Law, to increase profits to 80,000.

It should also be remembered that the applications for this visa are two years ahead, that is, this year the processes for the application for fiscal year 2023 will be opened.

Those interested in such a visa must meet the following requirements:

>> Have at least secondary education or its equivalent, defined as the successful completion of a 12-year period or course of formal primary and secondary education.

>> Two years of work experience in the last five years in an occupation that requires at least two years of training or experience to perform.

>> Applicants must submit program registrations electronically at dvprogram.state.gov.