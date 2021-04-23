Find out what is the refresh rate that your mobile has in real time with a simple application. m

In case you didn’t know, the term “refresh rate” refers to the speed with which the content on your mobile screen is updated. This is measured in images per second and the unit of measurement used to determine the refresh rate of a panel is Hertz –Hz–. Did you want to know which one your smartphone has? Well today we will explain how to know the refresh rate of the mobile screen in real time.

The higher the refresh rate of a screen, the greater the “fluidity” with which the animations and movements that appear in it are shown. Why? Because the time that passes between each update is significantly reduced which is reflected in the moment you use your mobile.

So you can know what is the refresh rate that the screen of your mobile has

Refresh rates are adaptive, so you won’t be enjoying it all the time. Thanks to this, Display Checker is born, a free application that will allow you know the update frequency of your device’s screen in real time. If you want to start using it, then follow these steps.

The first thing you should do is download Display Checker on Google Play, you can do it quickly from the button below these lines. After installing the application, open it and scroll down to where it says “SHOW REAL-TIME REFRESH RATE”And flip the switch. Choose the part of the screen where you want it to appear (top, bottom, left, center and right). A message will appear asking you to grant the permissions that the application needs, press “Allow”And voila. After granting the permissions from the app, it will take you to the configuration of your mobile to allow you to show the refresh rate on other apps. Activate the switch to allow show on other apps.

It is done! That is all you have to do to know the refresh rate of your mobile in real time. As you have surely been able to see, it is a really simple process.

In the Google Play Store there are a lot of applications that allow you to do the same. However, we chose Display Checker because allows you to do it very easily and in a matter of seconds.

To do this tutorial, we we use a Xiaomi Redmi 7A that marks just 60 Hz. As you must be imagining, it is not a phone that stands out for the characteristics of its screen.

