He social security number, despite being usually in the background, is little less than our second ID. It is unique, it never changes and it recognizes our inclusion in the Social Security system.

A basic identification for any Spanish citizen that allows us to be identified in our labor relations, also when we are provided with care in the national health system and that we will need to carry out certain procedures with public administrations.

The Social Security number and the affiliation number are exactly the same

That is why it is important to have it on hand and, if we do not have it located, keep in mind how can we ask the administration to remind us.

Requesting our Social Security number through the internet: step by step

In order to be able to consult our affiliation number (NAF) online, we simply need to access the Electronic Office of Social Security From https://sede.seg-social.gob.es/, access the Citizens section that we will find in the menu and then click on Reports and certificates.

In this section of the web we will see a long list of available procedures. We will have to search for and click on the procedure titled Duplicate membership document. The drop-down that will be displayed will inform us of the four ways of accessing the procedure: electronic certificate, username and password of the Social Security system, Cl @ ve system or by SMS.

We can visualize our Social Security number through the internet identifying ourselves through an electronic certificate, username and password of the Social Security system, Cl @ ve system or via SMS

This last method, probably the most practical because we receive a text message with the information directly in our terminal, we can only use it if our mobile phone number is in the Social Security database.

In the rest of cases, after identifying ourselves, the Electronic Office of Social Security will allow us to view and consult immediately the provisional duplicate of the identification document of the Social Security, or affiliation document in the event of having carried out activities that involve the inclusion in any Social Security Regime, in which the Social Security number will appear accompanied by our name and ID number. The document can be downloaded in PDF format and / or printed.

If none of these methods works for us, we can always try to find it in payrolls, Social Security documents such as working life, medical prescriptions, health cards from the public health system or by calling the Social Security telephone service.