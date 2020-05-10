The IMEI of your mobile phone is a 15-digit code that is used to identify the device and that you must know in order to do things as important as locking the terminal after a robbery. For this reason, we will explain the methods you have at your disposal to Find the IMEI of your mobile, whether you have it with you or not.

It is important that, after knowing the identification number of your phone, write it down in a safe place where you can easily locate it, like a Drive document or that personal notebook that always comes with you. Without further delay, we will see how to know IMEI of your mobile phone.

How to know the IMEI of your mobile phone

As we said, the IMEI of your mobile phone is a unique number that allows it to be identified among other devices. This 15-digit combination is essential to perform certain operations related to your phone. For example, you will have to provide it when you want to block your mobile after it has been lost or stolen, or when you want to release it.

As it is necessary to carry out such important tasks, it is key that you always have the IMEI of your mobile handy, since you do not know when you are going to need it. exist methods to find it as much as if you have the phone at hand or not, and those are the ones that we are going to explain next.

In the phone box

If you still keep the box in which your mobile came, go for it and look for one of its faces, because there the IMEI of the device must be written. This is one of the simplest methods to find that number, whether you have the phone or it has been stolen or lost. However, there is a clear drawback, and that is that we do not always keep the cases of our mobiles, right?

In the Settings section

If you have the phone at hand and want to find its IMEI, the Settings section is the solution. Go into Settings> About phone> Status and you will see a section called IMEI information. The 15-digit number that appears there is the unique identification of your mobile phone.

Dialing * # 06 # in the Phone app

If you have the phone with you, just dial the code * # 06 # in the mobile phone application to bring up a black window in which you can see both the IMEI and the serial number (SN). In most terminals, just dial this number. If it doesn’t work for you, tap on the call button and you can see the IMEI and SN numbers on the screen.

With Find my Google device

The location function of your Google devices can be a great lifesaver in case your phone is lost or stolen. In addition to being able to reproduce a sound that will make it easier for you to find the mobile phone or see the exact point where it is located if it is turned on with the GPS activated, the tool Finding my device also shows you the IMEI of the phone even if you don’t have it with you.

In this case, you must be logged in with your Google account in said terminal for the tool to be useful to you. If you have done so, go to Find my device, Login with the same Google account that you had used on your mobile and on the left you will see the list of devices linked to it.

Find your mobile and click on the Information button that appears to the right of it, represented by the icon of an i surrounded by a circle. This will display a small window with device information, IMEI number included. In this way, and as long as you have linked the Google account to your mobile, you can know the IMEI even if you do not have the mobile with you.

As you can see, there are several methods to know the IMEI of your mobile phone, whether you have it next to it or not. Use one of these ways to find such important code and, as we mentioned in previous paragraphs, write it down somewhere that you can easily access when you need it. Now It may seem pointless, but you may have to resort to it in the future..

