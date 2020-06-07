A few days ago I told you how I was “scammed” when buying my first Android smartphone. I was totally unaware of Android and smartphones and I just wanted a Samsung with which to use WhatsApp and play Angry Birds. The result was a disaster, a device that did not meet expectations from start to finish.

Today buying a device is much safer than it was years ago. As a general rule, low and mid-range devices are quite interesting and have more than acceptable performance. Now, the danger is always there and it would not be the first time that a shrewd seller manages to put a junk phone to a unwary buyer or that a user buys a device online thinking it is a bargain and what he ends up receiving is a bark with a screen. So how do you know if a device you’re about to buy isn’t worth it?

Old versions of Android

One of the first signs that indicate that a phone is a real beer, is its version of Android. If it has the most current – in this case Android 10 – good sign, since it indicates that the signature has at least taken the device seriously and that even with luck, it will update to Android 11.

If, on the other hand, it has been released with Android 9 or after a while since it came out, it still doesn’t update, better run away. It is a phone forgotten by the brand and it will no longer receive updates or security patches. The latter is quite common especially in low and medium ranges as well as on phones purchased online in Asian markets.

A phone that is not supported in addition to being vulnerable to possible attacks, will not correct errors or bugs if they have them, so their daily use will be an ordeal. And I tell you from experience that back in 2014 I acquired a Chinese MLAIS phone for very little money and that was a carousel of technical errors that were never corrected.

Bloatware and unknown brands

Another sign that indicates that a mobile phone is a real crap is bloatware. What is bloatware? In general, the term bloatware refers to all “filler” software, which comes pre-installed in the device’s operating system, occupying and consuming resources without providing obvious benefits to users.

As a general rule, the worse an Android device is, the more bloatware it has, and usually they are cheap devices with an unknown brand. And I also want to talk about the latter. Currently in the Android market there are many proven brands that offer devices in a wide price range. Don’t risk it with unknown brands, however cheap they may be. Motorola, Xiaomi, realme and even Samsung has devices for all budgets. Why take the risk?

How they sell you the product: advertisements, packaging …

Many times it is not necessary to turn on a device to realize that things are not looking good. Imagine that we see an ad on the internet to acquire a device that on amazing wallpaper, we go to the description of the ad and this is full of errors, misspellings and it seems that it has been written – it seems not, surely it is – using the Google translator. If a brand has not spent money on a translator, do you think it will have done so when manufacturing its terminal?

Ditto when presenting your product. In this Apple is the best. Your devices have unmatched packaging and it all starts with your box. Obviously we are not going to ask that all brands imitate Cupertino, but at least a minimum of presentation that smartphones are not exactly cheap.

Bad opinions online

I’m sorry but today there is no excuse for not being informed when buying, be it a smartphone or any other technological product. We all have internet at home, we all know how to search for opinions and comments from other users on Google and we all have a friend or family member who dominates the subject and who to ask.

Buying a mobile phone should not be something taken lightly. Not only for the price of these, but because it will be a companion who will be next to us every day for a couple of years and even more. Do you want to buy a specific phone? Search the internet, inform yourself, ask for an opinion, look at analysis on websites like Andro4all and above all, do not buy the first thing you see even at a good price. Sometimes the cheap turns out to be expensive.

