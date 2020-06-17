Strategic marketing is nothing more than analysis management, for this some important points must be considered to collect the most relevant information.

First an analysis of the needs is made, this will allow you to have a definition of the reference market. Then comes market segmentation, both macro and micro segmentation.

And although the strategy could be here, an analysis of the attractiveness and competitiveness can help to potentiate these data, since they allow us to know the life cycle of the potential market and the competitive advantage.

Finally, the development strategy is chosen and operational marketing is given way. You see, once you have the information you must select the target segments and start a marketing plan that helps you meet the goals, achieve a positioning and comply with a tactic.

Do not hesitate to use the bases of the marketing as the 4 p’s (product, points of sale, price and promotion. Once you know these factors, the part of the marketing budget arrives, to implement your plan.

Make sure you get to the mind of your consumer:

Conveying a sense of urgency in the message can be an efficient strategy to win customers. However, not knowing how to handle it can have long-term consequences for the brand.

As an example to this HelpScout gives as an example in his text « 10 ways to win more customers », a study by Howard Leventhal, in which two different brochures were distributed, which although both expressed in detail the conditions of tetanus, did not have the same answer.

While the first describes only the effects, the second also included information on where to get vaccinated. So the latter had more reason to make a decision, and the people who received this brochure and went to get vaccinated outnumbered those who received the first brochure by up to 25 percent.

This demonstrated that the sense of urgency can be unlocked in the minds of consumers when given clear and concise instructions to solve a problem.

How to transfer this to marketing?

There are no one hundred percent perfect products or services, however, you have to know how to take advantage of these for the benefit of the brand. If yours has a defect recognize it, this will give more security to your customers.

To hook them, give them a solution to these defects. For example, in the case of Sony, you can give options to fix these problems or give solutions to consumers to avoid feeling scammed.

The content marketing strategy can help you in this by analyzing and using the information correctly. This should be as clear and concise as possible to avoid misunderstandings.

