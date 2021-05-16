How to know if your telephone company complies with the Internet speed you are paying for

When we change the rates, our mobiles always have in mind the speed of the bandwidth and the gigas of Internet that the telephone companies offer us. However, it may be the case that the contracted characteristics do not fit your request, therefore, It is advisable to carry out an Internet speed test to find out if you should make changes with your contracted company or if it really adjusts to what is demanded.

Applications for testing

The easiest way is to take the free test offered by Google, since it consists of transferring about 40 MB of data to check the speed. Rest assured regarding your security, as no personal data is sent.

Another way is through the function offered by the American company Ookla called ‘Speedtest‘, where you can perform personalized tests based on your device, browser or operating system, in addition to providing information about the ping (check the network status). Although it advises and considers it legal to share data, it collects more information when testing is performed.

On the other hand and not so strange, Netflix’s platform has its own speed test ‘Fast’, where you can see the internet speed, measure the load times and show the location of the server.

How to perform the tests

To carry out speed tests, You will have to connect your computer or device to the router via cable so that no data loss occurs.

If you use a mobile application in this case, you will be able to accurately measure the available bandwidth in each room of the house. In this way, you can place the router in another place to have a better connection.

Once the tests have been carried out, you will be able to decide whether to claim your company or to enjoy watching movies, series, playing video games or teleworking again.

