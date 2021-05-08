How to know if your plants are getting too much sun and if it is possible to save them when they are already burned

Light is as fundamental to any plant as water. Thanks to her they realize photosynthesis and process the nutrients in the soil to feed on them and grow. However, not all plants need the same amount of light nor is it always the same since it depends on various factors.

Natural light is the most powerful and intense and that is why it is good that all plants, even indoor ones, receive it at least a few hours a day. However, this does not mean that we have to leave the plants exposed to the sun’s rays continuously or that we ignore factors such as the time of year – since in summer its intensity will be greater -, the time of day. -In the central hours the sun beats stronger-, or the region where we are.

How do these burns occur?

Sunburns can be caused by both a direct exposure (the most common when they are outdoor plants) or hint, through a window, in the case of outdoor plants. They can also burn if when watering we drop water on the plants since the so-called magnifying glass effect can occur (when the sun hits the liquid that is on the leaves it causes these burns).

How do these burns manifest?

These are some of the most common symptoms to pay close attention to:

– Appearance of stains yellow or reddish on the leaves that turn brown over the days.

– Plants lose their sheets.

– If they are flowering plants, generally the cocoons they do not open even though they have developed.

– The leaves are wither or deform.

– The edges appear burned.

Can we prevent it?

One of the main tips to prevent these sunburns is to know where each of the plants that we buy or take home can grow better (if it is indoors or outdoors) what type of sun exposure is recommended for each specimen. Even when it comes to resistant plants such as cacti, it is advisable that at first we place them in a shady area for a few days so that they adapt to the new space and little by little increase the exposure to the semi-shadow area and finally the sun.

It is also important to bear in mind that plants with light leaves will always be more sensitive to sun exposure than those with darker or more abundant foliage, since the upper leaves protect the lower ones.

Two good systems to protect them when the season of the year the rays affect to a greater extent or when they receive many hours of sun during the day are to use a mesh or semituffled veil to protect them or move them to a shady area at the peak hours or even put them inside the house.

What to do if the plant has already burned?

The first thing would be remove it from direct sunlight and place it in an area where there is good clarity and receives filtered light. If this is not possible, it will have to be protected through an awning or cover.

Experts do not recommend removing the burnt leaves when it comes to outdoor plants exposed to the sun, since in this way we will avoid burning the leaves underneath as well. In the case of indoor plants if you can remove or trim the burned leaves.

Environmental dryness and excess heat can also be reduced by causing a more humid climate through periodic sprays either first thing in the morning or late in the afternoon.

Once recovered we can return the plant to the sun gradually: at the beginning a couple of hours a day, then four, six and finally eight over one or two months, so that the plant readapt little by little. If you continue to suffer burns, we will keep them in a sheltered place.