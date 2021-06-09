How to know if your passwords are in danger thanks to Google Chrome

Google Chrome can help you discover if your passwords are in danger, and solve it. This is what you need to do.

Not long ago, we already talked about the Google function that helped you know if your passwords had been compromised. Now, Google has decided to provide users with even more security tools with which to find out which passwords are at risk, thanks to a new function within Google Chrome.

If you think that any of your passwords may have been exposed after a massive data leak, today we are going to explain to you how you can make sure of it through google chrome–

Check the security of your passwords using Chrome

Before you can check the passwords, you should make sure to download the latest version of Google Chrome to be able to use all the functions available in the browser.

Once you’ve installed the latest version of Google Chrome, here’s what to do to check passwords:

Open the Google Chrome app on your Android mobile or tablet. Tap on the three-dot icon in the upper right corner. Tap on “Settings”, and then on “Passwords”. Tap on “Check passwords”.

The password checking process will start automatically. After finishing, you will see if there are passwords at risk, and which ones they are so you can change them as soon as possible.

In order to change passwords quicklyYou just have to touch the blue button with the text “change password” that will appear just below the notice. Chrome will direct you to the password change page for the service or website in question, so you can enter a password. more secure password.

