         How to know if your mobile plays Netflix, Disney + or Amazon Prime Video at maximum quality

Most streaming platforms offer different playback qualities to their users. These have settings in the respective apps, although companies also Limit aspects such as resolution or HDR to select Android phones. How to know which ones are compatible with the highest quality? We teach you how to find out.

The mobile not only offers access to messaging and games, also watching movies and series is usually one of the ways to take advantage of the increasingly large phone screens. And Netflix is ​​usually one of the most used, also other platforms such as Amazon Prime Video or Disney +: all offer a more or less bulky catalog that can be viewed in different qualities. As usually happens, not all mobiles can access the best conditions for reproduction. But do you know why and how to find out if your mobile is suitable? The key is in Widevine, a file protection system or DRM.

Widevine, the DRM that dictates the quality of reproduction

It is one of the key aspects in any Android mobile and the first thing you should look to know if your mobile can play streaming content at high resolution or not. Widevine is a protection system or DRM that ensures the reproduction of protected content to avoid copying and sharing. In Android, most platforms use this system. And manufacturers certify their phones with Widevine so that they can access streaming applications.

One of the key aspects of Widevine DRM is that this Divides devices into two tiers for their playability: L1 and L3 (Widevine is L2 level, but not used on Android). In terms of resolution, this is how both certifications work:

Those mobiles Widevine L3 certified They will have access to playback on Netflix, Disney + or Amazon Prime Video up to a maximum of SD resolution (standard or basic, up to 720p).

Widevine L1 enables high resolution playback, above 720p. The decoding process is more demanding than Widevine L3, so many mid-range to lower mobiles are not certified for the higher tier (the reason is often blamed on contained hardware). In addition, having a Widevine L1 certified mobile implies that it is also compatible with the lower level, L3.

Having a phone with Widevine L3 or L1 makes the difference in a remarkable way since the quality of the reproduction differs greatly from one to the other. It does not matter that your mobile phone has an FHD screen if it is certified with Widevine L3: Netflix, Disney +, Amazon Prime Video and the rest of the usual platforms they will only download the SD version of the streaming; so you may see the content somewhat pixelated.

As much as your mobile has a high resolution screen, if your mobile has Widevine L3 you will see Netflix in SD

How to know which Widevine level your mobile includes? You can check it in the following way:

Download an application that can read DRM certification. For example, DevCheck Hardware and System Info. This app offers a multitude of information with everything your Android has, both in hardware and software.

Open the application and access the ‘System’ tab.

Go down to where it says ‘Widevine’ and look at the security level, ‘Security level’. It will appear there if you have L1 or L3. In the event that your mobile lacks Widevine certification, that part should appear blank.

Widevine L1 Safety Certified

With Widevine you can access content in SD or HD resolution, depending on the level of security in DRM. And if your mobile does not incorporate any certification, such as cooked ROMs, maybe you can use a Magisk module, like this one from XDA Developers.

Can your mobile stream Netflix in HDR?

Apart from the resolution, which makes a fundamental aspect of the quality of any video, Netflix offers HDR playback to only a few phones. And it does not matter here that your mobile has a screen compatible with HDR standards: Netflix will only play in that way if the phone is certified by the platform for it.

To know What phones are compatible with Netflix in HDR you need one of the following devices:

BRAND

MODEL

GOOGLE

Googloe Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL

HONOR / HUAWEI

Honor 10

Honor play

Huawei Mate 10 Pro

Huawei Mate 20

Huawei P20

Huawei P30 and P30 Pro

LG

LG G6

LG G7

LG G7 One

LG Q9 One

LG X5

LG V30

LG V35

LG V40

ONEPLUS

OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro

RAZER

Razer Phone

Razer Phone 2

SAMSUNG

Samsung Galaxy Fold and Fold 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 +

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 + and S20 Ultra

SONY

Sony Xperia 1

Sony Xperia 1 II

Sony Xperia XZ Premium

Sony Xperia XZ1

Sony Xperia XZ2

Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium

Sony Xperia XZ3

TCL

TCL 10 Pro

XIAOMI

Xiaomi Mi 9T and Mi 9T Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K20 and K20 Pro

That you meet the requirements does not imply the highest quality

Ok, your mobile is compatible with Widevine L1. It’s even certified to play HDR content. Now, are you always going to access the streaming available with the highest quality? The answer is no since other factors also come into play.

In addition to the compatibility with the certificates and reproduction standards, streaming depends on the quality of your network, whether it is WiFi or mobile. In this way, if your Internet connection is saturated, surely you can only access SD playback. You will even appreciate terribly pixelated scenes with drops of ‘frames’, against that you can do nothing. And there is one last point to keep in mind: most streaming platforms has reduced quality by confinement, so you will not appreciate the 100% sharp image in all phases of the day (the platforms have chosen to lower the ‘bitrate’ or bit rate, the amount of information that is transited per second).

Share



How to know if your mobile plays Netflix, Disney + or Amazon Prime Video at maximum quality