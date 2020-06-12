Niantic has announced that Pokémon GO will stop working on Android phones with 32-bit architecture. As early as August 2020, Pokémon GO players on a 32-bit Android mobile will no longer be able to log into their account until they do so from a 64-bit device.

The golden rule is that a moderately recent mobile should be 64 bits, although if you have a terminal from a few years ago and you are not sure if it is 32 or 64 bits, checking it is very easy with the help of applications to identify your mobile hardware.

32 or 64 bit?

There are many applications to consult the hardware of your mobile with which you can know if your mobile is 32 or 64 bit, but in the vast majority of them the answer is not clearly told, but the name of the architecture is shown: armeabi-v7a, arm64-v8a, x86. Some of these names make it clear that they are 64-bit, but if you prefer something easier and to the point, 64Bit Checker is the application you are looking for.

64Bit Checker

This app doesn’t go around the bush and literally has a single button. When you put it on, it tells you if your operating system is 64 bit or not. If your mobile is 64-bit, the text will say “This device has a 64-bit OS”. If it is 32-bit, the text reads “This device has a 32-bit OS”. If your mobile has a version of Android lower than version 5.0, you do not even need to do the check, because until then Android did not have 64-bit support.

One 64-bit Android phone and one 32-bit phone

If your mobile is 64-bit, Pokémon GO will continue to work on your mobile as always. If it’s 32-bit, you have until August to find a new 64-bit mobile to follow your search and capture of animals. It will not be difficult for you to find a 64-bit terminal today, as it is the norm instead of the exception.

