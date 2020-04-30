We have become, or have become, accustomed to an illogical renewal cycle such as the current one, in which every 12 months there is a new model, a device that replaces the previous one, whether they are mobile, portable or iPads. There are brands that even release two models a year, with a periodicity of 6 months between one and the other. It seems that there is pressure for having to change mobile phones every so often and to be in line with current affairs, although there are also those who make the big decision to update their devices when they want and / or can and / or need, not when they force them to. People like those who decide that their iPhone from 5-6 years ago continue to give them as good use as a recent one.

Know if your iPhone or iPad is already old or obsolete

In case you did not know, Apple has a system of cataloging its products according to the time that has elapsed since their manufacture. Owners of an iPhone, iPad, iPod or Mac can obtain service and parts from Apple or Apple’s service providers for “5 years from product discontinuation (or a longer period where required by law)” .

By definition, Los Older Apple products are those that were discontinued more than five years ago and less than seven. The Obsolete Apple products are those that were discontinued more than seven years ago, and as a consequence neither the Apple Store nor an authorized technical service they will be able to repair it.

Entering one or the other category depends on the market itself, since for example there are models of Mac computers that are considered old in the United States and Turkey, and obsolete in the rest of the world. Here, on the Apple support website you have the current complete list by country of all Apple products that are considered old or obsolete, but below we will focus on the iPhone and iPad, is yours among them ?:

Obsolete iPhone products in the world

iPhoneiPhone 3G (China) 8 GBiPhone 3G 8 GB, 16 GBiPhone 3GS (China) 16 GB, 32 GBiPhone 3GS 16 GB, 32 GBiPhone 4 CDMAiPhone 4 16 GB, 32 GB

Old iPhone products in the United States and obsolete in the rest of the world

iPhone 3GS (8GB) iPhone 4 CDMA (8GB) iPhone 4siPhone 5

Old iPad products in the United States and Turkey, and obsolete in the rest of the world

iPad [original]iPad 3GiPad (3rd Generation) Wi-FiiPad (3rd Generation) Wi-Fi, CellulariPad (3rd Generation) Wi-Fi, Cellular (VZ)

Obsolete iPad products worldwide

iPad Wi-FiiPad Wi-Fi + 3G