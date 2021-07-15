How to know if your Instagram account was hacked

Did you detect something suspicious in your account? Instagram enabled new tools to know if your account is in danger.

Suddenly, all your photos disappear. It doesn’t matter how long it took you to design the ‘feed’ colors: all progress was lost. Your close contacts receive strange messages. Clearly it is a hack. The urgency is heightened when compromising information is disseminated. It’s real: chances are, no matter how hard you tried to find a strong password, your Instagram account is hacked. In this regard, the company released a series of tips to avoid these difficult situations. Here are some of them:

Protect your personal accounts

Recently, Instagram announced in a statement that it would activate a function so that its users know when the security of their accounts is in danger. Known as ‘Security Checkup’, this tool gives recommendations to avoid digital security complications by means of settings and good practices.

Available for Android and iOS, the function proposes to check the login activity and update the data to recover the account in case of theft. Thus, it will be possible to automatically verify if the login is not recognized, or if the access information is incorrect. In case of emergency, measures can be managed from the same application.

However, the social network highlights that this new tool is not enough to guarantee the security of personal accounts. The human action and personal involvement With data protection it is essential for ‘Security Checkup’ to operate in the best possible way.

At your fingertips

Using Instagram goes beyond choosing a #trendy filter today. In addition to the commercial use that has been given to the social network, it is becoming easier to take over someone else’s account to satisfy dubious purposes. For this reason, the company posted a series of tips to prevent unknown persons from making use of the personal information of its users:

Use two-factor authentication. In a few months, it may be through WhatsApp. Keep in mind that the company will never send private messages asking for personal data. Report questionable accounts and misplaced content. Avoid at all costs easy to break passwords, such as 12345 or the user’s birthday.

While it might seem like bank account-worthy measures, the information we share on Instagram is sensitive. Many more times than we think reveal our lifestyle, frequent locations and daily routines. Anyone with access to this information can do a lot of damage with it, if they so choose. The really serious thing is that we are the ones who We allow that information to be public.

First of all, it would be worth remembering that it is we, the consumers, who have responsibility for the information we disseminate by these means. Social networks are made by us. At the end of the day, we are the product that you offer so that other users can consume the experience that these platforms give.

