How to know if your electricity rate is from the free or regulated market

The new electricity bill, which comes into effect on June 1, is upsetting many. (Photo: FotoDuets via Getty Images / iStockphoto)

It is already June 1 and the new and controversial electricity bill is here. This – divided into peak, flat and valley hours and into two powers – affects all users who have their rate regulated through the Voluntary Price for the Small Consumer (PVPC), some 10.7 million people and SMEs in Spain.

As the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) explains, the PVPC is the rate regulated by the Ministry. Its price is constantly changing, since a part depends on the auction of the wholesale electricity market. Each household, depending on when it consumes more or less, will have its own personalized price.

Those who are not covered by this rate, are eligible for the free market rate, where the price of electricity is paid according to the company set and stated in the contract. The consumer knows in advance how much each kWh he consumes costs him.

Where to check if your rate is PVPC

Thus, before you start to iron or put washing machines late, knowing if your rate is PVPC or not is key to knowing how changes in the bill affect you.

This can be consulted on the receipts themselves, where ‘regulated rate’ or ‘PVPC rate’ should appear if it is. If not, it belongs to the free market. The same information should be found in the company’s online customer area.

Another clue to know it is given by looking at the name of the electricity company, since companies use different names in one market or another. For example, Iberdrola is called Iberdrola Clientes SAU in the free market and Curenergía Comercializador de Último Recurso SAU in the regulated market.

Except in the case of Viesgo, in all of them it will put one of these three terms: regulated marketer, de & u …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.