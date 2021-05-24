How to know if your cat has parasites

Determine what type of parasites your cat has

It is essential that you know the type of parasites that your cat has, since this way you can start treatment as soon as possible. Ascariosis is very common in cats. Lactating kittens can contract them through the mother’s milk, and adult cats through infected feces. Tapeworms, on the other hand, are parasites that are usually found near the fur of a cat’s hind legs. These can be contracted by ingesting fleas.

On the other hand, hookworms are smaller in size than ascaris and live in the small intestine. A cat can become infected through skin contact or ingestion. The dirofilaria, meanwhile, eIt’s the most dangerous parasite of all. Mosquitoes bite infected animals, causing them to absorb blood with tiny heartworm larvae. Thus, the larvae develop and the mosquito injects them into the bloodstream of the next animal to bite.