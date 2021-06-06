How to know if you want to break up with your partner or if it is just because of the pandemic

(Photo: ADA DASILVA VIA .)

As society regains its pre-pandemic routine, many people are considering ending their relationships.

It has been an intense year, after all. Some couples are better than ever, others have developed codependency behaviors and others are finished.

If it happens to you that you get irritated easily by what your partner does or says, how can you know if it is time to cut or if it is just one more consequence of this pandemic?

Dr. Katherine Hertlein, sex and couples therapist for the Blueheart app, points out that it is essential to distinguish whether your anger is with your partner or with the world.

“The pandemic will continue to cause problems in all facets of your life,” he says. “You are going to notice more tension and anxiety in general, not just in your relationship.”

“It will be a little at work, a little at home, a little here, a little there … It will be a general lack of satisfaction. If this is your case, then you will understand that your problem is due to the pandemic, not to your relationship, “he says.

“On the other hand, if you notice that your problems only revolve around your partner, especially in relation to a habit or a trait, you will know that it is your relationship that needs attention.”

Among her clients, Dr. Hertlein is seeing increasing evidence that the pandemic is exacerbating or underscoring pre-existing problems, not creating new ones.

“The problem of inattention, for example, has become more noticeable now, because there is more time to pay attention to the couple and, in some cases, they don’t even get it,” he explains. “Before, some people hid behind their lack of time and their bad schedules, but now that so many couples telecommute …

