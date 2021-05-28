How to know if you have to pay for Google Photos from June 1 | Technology

Although the change will take many by surprise, you can already know what you are facing and prepare yourself so that it does not affect you.

Starting on Tuesday, June 1, the announced novelty will arrive on Google Photos and it will go from having an unlimited space to only 15 GB. For some it will be space to spare, but for others it may be insufficient and they may face the circumstance of having to pay to Google to continue using that tool, or start a migration.

But first of all is do not worry if you do not have excessive use of the Google Photos accountThis is a measure that will be implemented gradually and on June 1, you will not be affected unless you make intensive use of the application.

Among the measures to be taken is the eliminate accounts that are not used, those that have been without movements for at least 2 years nor login, although those affected will be notified by email first. But do you have to prepare for that date? Yes in your habits, not in what you have saved, because it will not affect you at the moment.

Photos and videos uploaded before June 1 will not be affected by the change in terms of use, the 15 GB will start counting from that date. Nothing will be deleted or you will have the obligation to switch to payment mode unless you upload a large number of files and you are going to quickly overcome that storage in the Google cloud.

If you want check how much you are using at the momentYou can enter Settings (button located in the upper right) and click on Manage storage. Then you will access a page like this where your current situation will appear.

Anyway, As of June 1, Google will notify you in case you approach the free storage limit and you will always have the option of hiring more space at the moment. In addition, it will make an estimate of when you will reach 15 GB based on the use you usually make. The most important thing is that you do not worry in principle, because the change will not take you by surprise, although you should still value changing the place where you keep your photos.