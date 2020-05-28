The nerve fibers are covered by a sheath called myelin, that makes communication between all parts of the body possible. When a person is diagnosed Multiple sclerosis, the immune system attacks myelin causing permanent damage and deterioration of the nerves.

That is why multiple sclerosis it is considered a disease of the spinal cord and the brain, whose most extreme consequence It can be irreversible damage to the central nervous system and lead to disability.

Causes of multiple sclerosis

Medicine has not yet pinpointed a single cause of multiple sclerosis. It is classified as an autoimmune disease, in which said system attacks its tissues instead of protecting them.

This fatty substance that protects and covers the nerve fibers that circulate in the brain and spinal cord (myelin), is completely destroyed by this immune failure and over time it worsens its condition.

If the fibers are unprotected, communication between the parts of the body begins to be slower, interfered with and unsatisfactory.

Although the causes of multiple sclerosis cannot be specified, there are some risk factors or conditions to consider.

Factors that could generate multiple sclerosis

In the first instance, it is important to highlight that there is a risk population made up of women (they are 2 to 3 times more likely to contract multiple sclerosis than men), 16 to 55 years old, and with a family history of this disease.

It is not possible to affirm that they are 100% related to the appearance of multiple sclerosis, but the following points are considered risk factors:

The region and the climate can have an incidence in the appearance of multiple sclerosis. Places with temperate temperatures have higher rates of population affected by this disease. Some notable countries are Australia, Canada, Southeast Europe and the northern states of the United States.

Good nutrition is essential to prevent multiple sclerosis. So much so that low levels of vitamin D and other nutrients and minerals determine the appearance of this disease.

Those people who have autoimmune diseases or basic infections, are prone to getting multiple sclerosis. For example, infectious mononucleosis, thyroid disease, type 1 diabetes or intestinal pathologies.

And finally, people who smoke increase their chances of having advanced multiple sclerosis, this habit being a main focus of risk.

Symptoms of multiple sclerosis

The symptoms of multiple sclerosis depend a lot on each patient and their underlying health. In this sense, it is difficult to list a group of static symptoms, but some frequent signs can be identified:

Numbness and weakness in the extremities of the body.

Lhermitte’s sign: It is an electric shock sensation of the neck, especially when it is tilted forward.

Shaky gait, tremors, and lack of coordination.

Vision problems: prolonged, blurred double vision, or partial or complete loss with certain eye pain.

Fatigue and dizziness.

Babbling when talking.

Malfunction of the bladder, intestines, and reproductive organs.

Tingling in different parts of the body.

Although there is still no definitive cure for multiple sclerosis, some treatments can be taken to alleviate the discomfort caused by these symptoms.

The steps to follow are always strictly personalized, so a medical consultation is the best course of action.

Complications and evolution of multiple sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis has many variants related to the progressive complications that arise in the patient.

For example, primary-progressive multiple sclerosis, in which a gradual onset is experienced that increases the intensity of the symptoms and even involves relapses.

One of the most common consequences, if these relapses are sustained and increase their complexity, are mobility and walking problems. In these cases, the patient is facing secondary-progressive multiple sclerosis.

According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), neurological disorders and traumatic brain injuries affect millions of people around the world.

Within this last category are multiple sclerosis, neurological infections and Parkinson’s disease.

It is estimated that an average of 6.8 million people worldwide die each year from disorders including multiple sclerosis.

.