How to know if you have been blocked on WhatsApp? Step by step guide

Have I been blocked on WhatsApp? How do I know if they have? What does it mean to have been blocked by a person? These are questions that many, at some point, will have asked themselves.

And it is that, unlike real life, in WhatsApp you can block a contact if you find it annoying or has behaved without education or respect. You can also report a contact for SPAM, an option that, in addition to blocking them, allows WhatsApp to take more severe measures (such as suspending the account of said person if, indeed, they have breached the service rules).

Whatever the reason, the app doesn’t notify you right now when a person has blocked you. But in this guide we will explain how to know if you have been blocked on WhatsApp thanks to a series of super simple tricks.

We explain how to know if you have been blocked on WhatsApp

If you block a person on WhatsApp, they will not be able to “see your information for the last time, online, status updates or changes to your profile photo,” according to the company on its website. Therefore, by making a series of checks around these points, you will be able to determine whether, indeed, we have been blocked or not.

Check the profile picture. If you suddenly see the default image in a contact’s profile, they may have blocked you on WhatsApp. This, however, is not decisive. It is also possible that you have changed your privacy settings or simply decided to remove your photo for some reason.Can you see the last time it was connected? If you can’t see the last time they were connected, if they are online or their statuses, it is also possible that that person has blocked you on WhatsApp. However, these clues can be misinterpreted, as not everyone uses WhatsApp statuses or shares their last connection.Try calling him from the app. If you try to call a contact from the application itself but get an error message when doing so, then rest assured that that person has blocked you on WhatsApp.Try sending him a message. The first tick that appears next to WhatsApp messages indicates that it has been sent, while the second indicates that the other person’s mobile has received it. In the event that said secondary tic does not appear, the reasons may be several: that person does not have an internet connection, that their mobile is off or that they have blocked you on WhatsApp.Can you add that person to a group? WhatsApp will not allow you to add a person who has blocked you to a group. You can create an empty group with you and then add that contact. If you are blocked on their WhatsApp, you will see an error indicating that you have not been able to add that contact to the group.

What if you are the one who wants to block someone?

There are two ways to block someone. From Settings / Configuration and from the contact information.

To block in WhatsApp there are two different paths. You can access the list of blocked contacts in the application settings and add that contact to the list or, conversely, block them directly from their profile. These are the steps to follow in each case:

In the application settings. If you go into Settings> Account> Privacy> Blocked contacts, you will see the contacts that you have previously blocked on WhatsApp. You can also add new contacts by clicking on Add and selecting them.In conversation. This second option is the only one valid to block unknown phone numbers. On Android, you will have to go to More options> Block. On the iPhone, you will have to access the contact’s profile (by clicking on their name) and then click on Block.

If, in the future, you want me to a contact is no longer blocked on WhatsAppAll you have to do is go back to Settings> Account> Privacy> Blocked contacts, touch their name and, finally, click Unblock.

Official help says that when you block a person on WhatsApp, “You will not receive messages, calls or status updates sent by a blocked contact, and they will not be displayed on your phone either”. The company also clarifies that “the action of blocking someone does not remove the user from your contact list or from your phone’s contact book.” Therefore, if you have blocked someone on WhatsApp and, in addition, you want to delete them from your mobile contact list, you will have to do it by hand.

And what will happen when you unblock that contact? “If you unblock a contact, you will not receive the messages, calls or status updates that that contact has sent you while they were blocked,” the company explains on its website.

More on this topic