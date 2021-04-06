How to know if you have been a victim of the great leak of personal data of Facebook | Technology

One of Facebook’s biggest personal data leaks came to light a few days ago. We tell you how to know if you are one of the 11 million Spanish users that have been affected.

Last weekend we saw one of Facebook’s biggest personal data leaks. Specifically, it has affected more than 533 million users from up to 106 different countries, among which are the records of more than 11 million Spanish users.

In other security breaches, Mark Zuckerberg’s social network has made its own tools available to users so that victims can check if their data has been compromised, but this time it was not.

However, fortunately you have other tools at your disposal to know if you are one of those affected. If you wonder how to know if you have been a victim of the great leak of personal data of Facebook, keep reading because we are going to explain it to you.

The easiest way to check if your Facebook personal information has fallen into the hands of hackers is through the Have I Been Pwned? Website. It is a veteran tool that you may have known for a long time, since it is very popular to find out if our data has appeared in leaks.

Seeing if you are one of those affected in the latest leak of the social network is very simple. All you have to do is enter the website of Have I Been Pwned? and write your email address in the text field.

The system will indicate the number of times that your email has appeared in a security breach, and by scrolling you can see if Facebook is one of them. In each of the campaigns you can see the personal data that has been compromised.

One of the main problems with the latest Facebook leak is that it associates phone numbers with identidades. Each of the records included the phone number, while only 2.5 million contained the email as well.

For this reason, as Troy Hunt, creator of Have I Been Pwned ?, explainedn this time it is possible to use the phone number to find out if you have been a victim of the security breach. If you see that your email is not among those affected, type phone in international format in the search box.